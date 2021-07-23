Shoppers Say This Ruched One-Piece Is Ultra-Flattering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Stepping out in public in a bathing suit is no easy feat. When you don’t feel confident, you simply won’t have as much fun — and with summer in full swing, it’s all about celebrating the moment. It takes the right swimsuit to nail that carefree vibe, which is why we’re always on the hunt for a new addition to our collections.

When we saw this one-piece from CUPSHE, it was immediately clear that it had all of the details we look for when shopping for flattering swimwear. What completely sold us on this swimsuit were the glowing reviews it’s earned from shoppers — they’re absolutely obsessed!

Get the CUPSHE Women’s One Piece High Neck Tummy Control Swimsuit for just $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

While there of plenty of details on this bathing suit worth raving about, the most important one is the ruching. The material gathers right underneath the bust and extends down the mid-section, which provides an ample amount of tummy-control action! Shoppers are enamored with the slimming effects of the ruching, and claim it makes them feel better about rocking a bathing suit in public!

The lower half of the suit is cut in a slightly cheeky style that still gives you sufficient coverage in the rear, while the elegant halter neckline steals the show on top. The top has small cutouts that complete the look and adjustable strap ties in the back for your stylish convenience.

You can score this one-piece in a variety of colors and fun floral prints. Ecstatic shoppers note that this swimsuit not only looks fabulous, it’s super comfortable too! When a swimsuit hits all the marks and is available for such an affordable price, it’s a complete no-brainer. Shop now to see what all the hype is about!

