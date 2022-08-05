Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re just about feeling ready to starting getting a little cozy again. We wouldn’t mind if the weather cooled down a bit and we could throw on a comfy layer to keep us safe from the chill of late summer nights. We might even start ordering hot coffee again soon (though we’ll likely drink it iced through winter)!

The point is, it’s time to start thinking about late summer fashion that can transition beautifully into fall and even beyond. A light, versatile layer it the way to go here. Think cardigan…but even more relaxed. Think this Daily Ritual hooded cardigan!

Get the Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Long-Sleeve Hooded Open Cardigan (originally $35) now starting at just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

While you might expect a specific type of knit from most cardigans, this one actually feels like a lightweight, flowy sweatshirt. The soft-brushed fabric adds extra coziness, and the addition of the hood is just the cherry on top! This piece is also stretchy and drapes down to the the mid-thigh, but it has a completely open front, so it shouldn’t restrict your movement at all. Don’t forget about the dropped shoulders, added an extra dose of effortless style!

This cardigan comes in eight colors as well, and there are markdowns all around. Stick with Cream, Light Brown, Taupe Heather or chocolate Heather for something more neutral, or try out the Sage Green Heather, Dark Burgundy, Olive or Navy to add some more color into the mix!

Daily Ritual is an Amazon brand that “celebrates the beauty in simplicity,” featuring pieces ready to be “styled, layered and lived in.” The brand already has great prices, but with a sale this good, we’d be silly to skip over it.

We can just imagine slipping this hooded layer over a tee and denim shorts, eating a soft-serve ice cream cone outside as the summer sun sets. It’s 100% chic enough to wear over a dress too! We’re also totally wearing it at home though, cuddling up on the couch in our PJs. Now that’s versatility!

