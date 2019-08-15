



Dreaming of denim jackets? Who isn’t? We know we are! Our love for denim jackets started off at an early age, and as the years have passed, our commitment to them has only deepened. It’s a bond that can’t be broken, and we’re not alone. Every A-lister from Gigi Hadid to Jennifer Aniston seems to feel the same. But why is that?

Denim jackets are forever! They’re timeless pieces that outlive all of those other trendier pieces and they work at any age. That same jacket we wore 10 years ago is just as fashion-forward in the present as it will be another decade down the road. What more could we ask for? Nothing! It’s an investment worth making and that’s why we are suggesting everyone invests in this perfect piece ASAP!

See it: Grab the Wrangler Authentics Women’s Stretch Denim Jacket with prices starting at $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15th, 2019, but are subject to change.

How does anyone go about finding a “timeless” piece? By turning to a timeless brand, of course, and that’s exactly what we did! Wrangler’s track record has proven the brand as forever fashionable. It’s outlived every single one of those trendy and temporary brands by withstanding the test of time. Seeing as it’s been around for over 100 years, we figured it was the best brand to turn to in our time of need, and we’re happy we did!

The Wrangler Authentics Women’s Stretch Denim Jacket is the best piece to buy ourselves. But why? According to so many reviewers, “it’s the perfect jacket.” One reviewer said it was “exactly what she needed,” while another said, “it was an everyday essential.” They’re not alone, either. Nearly 1,400 reviewers can’t stop ranting and raving! What’s causing all of this ruckus? The fit!

Has anyone ever woken up in the morning to find their clothes are a bit too tight? Don’t worry, it happens to Us all. One reviewer went up a few sizes unexpectedly, but this jacket “fit her new body” to “perfection.” Another reviewer loved how the “stretchy material stretched without stretching too much.” But how? This jacket is crafted from a cotton-polyester-spandex blend that prides itself on being flexible, literally.

See it: Grab the Wrangler Authentics Women’s Stretch Denim Jacket with prices starting at $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15th, 2019, but are subject to change.

Since we’re speaking of how flexible this jacket is, it’s the perfect time to bring up the available shades. First, there’s “Drenched,” which is a darker denim hue. It can pair with any leather pants or basic black leggings and can be worked and reworked a dozen times over. What could be better? Maybe the second color. “Weathered” is a traditional denim jacket shade. It can easily pair with any jeans and chambray shirt for a Canadian Tuxedo look as easily as it can be thrown over any jumpsuit or dress.

Aside from all of that? It features the same classic design we love. The front buttons are great when we’re looking to bundle up on colder days or unbutton on warmer ones. Plus, the long sleeves are great for when we’re looking to keep warm but look cool.

We can easily tie this jacket around our waist when leaving the gym. It will ooze that same cool-girl signature vibe that Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner are known for. Not your age group? Again, no problem! Age gracefully like Jennifer Aniston and throw on a white T-shirt and trouser pant. It’s just proof that this denim jacket is “perfect” at every age!

See it: Grab the Wrangler Authentics Women’s Stretch Denim Jacket with prices starting at $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15th, 2019, but are subject to change.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!