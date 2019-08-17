The Anti-Aging Deal in the Dermstore Anniversary Sale You Cannot Miss





We love anniversaries. It’s so fun to celebrate year after year of success, but obviously, our favorite part is when a brand we’re obsessed with has an insane anniversary sale. We could not RSVP to those parties faster if we tried — and we’ve tried!

Dermstore is celebrating another anniversary right now, which means the 2019 Dermstore Anniversary Sale is here and we’re all over it. Dermstore recently relaunched its site, cementing itself as an essential destination for skincare, haircare and makeup discovery and education, so we knew we were going to find an incredible anti-aging product in the sale, and that’s just what we did!

See it: Get the StriVectin SD Advanced Intensive Concentrate for Wrinkles & Stretch Marks (originally $139) for just $111 at Dermstore for a limited time! Pick up a smaller version here!

This StriVectin SD cream has only four- and five-star reviews right now, with the vast majority being perfect scores. Shoppers are seeing mind-blowing results, calling this product “worth it” in every single way. Their skin seems “firmer and more radiant” as well as “plumper and more youthful,” and so many are reporting that their “[fine] lines look so much better.” One shopper said they “want to swim in this” concentrate!

Other happy shoppers are calling this cream “magical,” noticing a “big change” compared to other products they’ve tried. They’re “amazed” at how stretch marks are fading after just two weeks, and one even said it repaired their laser burn from a rosacea treatment when nothing else worked!

This cream is for both face and body, featuring the “most advanced anti-aging technologies” around, including Collagex-CE Wrinkle Repair complex, which may hydrate and rejuvenate skin, and the patented NIA-114, which may strengthen our skin’s natural barrier, reversing cellular aging. This cream claims to promote natural collagen production in our skin and stimulate its performance so within just a few weeks, we may start seeing life-changing results that only get better over time!

This cruelty-free concentrate is suitable for any skin type, including acne-prone, sensitive and mature. If we’re using it to visibly reduce the appearance of stretch marks, it’s recommended that we massage it onto clean, targeted areas both morning and night. If we’re using it to prevent or lessen wrinkles on our face, we should also use it both morning and night on clean skin. Feel free to use it for either benefit, or both!

Scoring 20% off a luxury skincare item like this is huge, and it was the first thing to hit our shopping cart as we dove into this sale. StriVectin’s line of innovative and cutting-edge skincare products is backed by 35 years of research and 30 years of independent clinical results, so nabbing something of such high quality for nearly $30 off is a steal!

If we want to start small, we can pick up the smaller version, also on sale, but note that it’s less than half the size but over half the price, so we may find investing in the larger size the way to go. Either way, the results we see will be the same, and we can’t wait to get started!

