These Ultra-Soft Lounge Pants Feel Like Your Comfiest Pajamas

We can’t get enough loungewear right now — it’s practically our second skin. As many of Us are still working from home, we’ve been expanding our comfy clothing options so we can chill in complete comfort. The remote lifestyle has certainly had its challenges, but we’re not complaining about wearing sweats and leggings practically every day!

If you’re also in the mood to shop, we’re particularly excited about these lounge bottoms from DIBAOLONG. The yoga pants have such a relaxed vibe, and shoppers claim they are some of the comfiest pants they have ever owned.

Get the DIBAOLONG Women’s Wide Leg Drawstring Loose Yoga Pants for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2020, but are subject to change.



These simple drawstring pants have wide legs that provide extra room for maximum breathability. The material is super lightweight and has plenty of stretch to it. The pants are designed to move with you, which is why they are ideal for low-impact exercise like yoga or pilates.

The pants have an elastic waistband with a drawstring built in that you can adjust to your liking. They also have pockets on each side of the hips — always a major plus! Shoppers say that the fit of these pants is true to size, so no stress necessary. You can wear these pants everyday and feel completely at ease —.they’re even soft enough to wear to sleep!

You can pick up a pair of these yoga pants in virtually every color imaginable. We love the neutral hues, but there are so many bright shades to choose from if that’s more your style. Of course, these pants are a year-round item that won’t go out of style. They are simply the type of casual pants that you’re excited to throw on in a pinch. We all have that favorite pair of sweats that immediately puts Us in the most zen mood possible, and we think these beauties are climbing to the top of the list. We’ve officially found our new favorite lounge pants!

