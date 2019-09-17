



We’re all about lip glosses this year. Shimmery, sparkly, silken makeup is in and it’s here to stay! Glass-like skin, glossy lips — how could we go wrong? Well, let’s pause for a second there, because there is a way, and it’s with the wrong kind of lip gloss!

So many lip glosses out there don’t even deserve to come near our lips. They’re so sticky and greasy, and sometimes we feel like they’re actually sucking moisture out of our lips. They can be so messy, too! We’re certainly fans of the concept they introduce, but rarely are we fans of the results they produce. Not every lip gloss falls into this category though, and if anyone was going to find the exception, it had to be Duchess Kate!

See it: Get the Clarins Natural Lip Perfector (originally $26) for just $22 with code VIP at Macy’s! Sale ends September 22, 2019. Also available at Amazon, Nordstrom and Ulta!

Duchess Kate was spotted earlier this year pulling this lip gloss out of her bag while enjoying one of many exciting matches at Wimbledon in London. The internet went crazy to no one’s surprise, and this creamy gloss started selling out left and right. Now it’s not only back, but on sale too!

Hundreds of reviewers are in love with this royalty-approved gloss, calling it “the best lip moisturizer on the market.” It has so many benefits that we’d even call it a Renaissance gloss, and shoppers say “the effects [are] immediate.” They say it not only gives their lips a “perfect natural look,” but it even has a noticeable “anti-aging effect” too! They love how their lips are now “oh so kissable” and say others have noticed too. It’s no wonder so many shoppers can’t stop repurchasing this gloss, whether it be for themselves or someone else. They say it’s a “holiday gift staple,” after all, in case we’re looking to get started on this year’s shopping!

This isn’t your typical sticky lip gloss. It has a “melting cream” texture, with hints of shimmer and just enough pigment for a flawless and plumped-up pout. This product isn’t just about looks, but lip health too, claiming to nourish and condition lips to provide “intense hydration” with key ingredients including shea butter and mango extract. Add the infused acacia micro-pearls and vegetable waxes into the mix and we’ve got the softest, smoothest lips on the planet! It doesn’t matter if our lips are dry from changing weather, chewing, matte lipsticks or even eating certain foods — this gloss is ready to take on any challenge.

This Clarins gloss has an angled cushion applicator shaped to actually work with lips rather than against them so the product can glide “effortlessly” rather than stumbling over and falling into every little crack. That goes for whether we’re wearing it alone or on top of lipstick!

There are so many colors to choose from with this gloss, from a vampy Intense Garnet to a light and carefree Apricot Shimmer. They all have a wonderful, faint vanilla scent too! For an extra 15% off, this is a can’t-lose situation, so let’s get shopping!

Looking for something else? Check out more from Clarins here and other lip glosses available at Macy’s here!

