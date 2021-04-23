Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

One absolute wardrobe essential we’d recommend for anyone’s closet who is at all interested in heels? A pair of black pumps. You always want to have a pair of black pumps ready to go, whether you’re wearing them to work, to a wedding or bridal shower, to a fancy dinner or beyond. They’re just so versatile, they’re always going to help you out — especially in any last-minute “I need to look nice!” situations.

Duchess Kate recently demonstrated yet another way to wear the style, wearing a pair with a long Dolce & Gabbana black coat while visiting the Cornwell VC Cadet Centre in London, UK with husband Prince William. Her black suede pointed toe pumps were immaculate. There were only two problems: the availability and the price. Zappos, to the rescue!

Get the Clarks Aubrie Sun pumps (originally $95) for just $68 at Zappos with free shipping!

Kate’s Tod’s pumps seem to be sold out, but a pair of shoes from the brand will usually cost you over $700 — at least. We loved the look, but we definitely wanted to find a more affordable option, preferably in the double digits. We searched Zappos until we landed on this Clarks pair on sale for under $70, and we were thrilled, because they seriously look almost exactly the same. It’s actually tough to tell the difference between the two when going back and forth between the photos!

We were even happier that these shoes were Clarks in general though, because the brand makes some of the comfiest heels out there. These Aubrie Sun heels are no exception, boasting Cushion Plus technology an a cushioned OrthoLite footbed. They feature Clarks’ Unstructured Air Circulation System for breathability too. You can see the perforations when you peek inside the shoe!

These slip-on pumps have a suede leather upper along with a matching wrapped 2 ¾-inch heel that’s thick enough to keep you sturdy on your feet in true pump fashion. Inside the shoe is a soft lining, while the outsole has a light texture to it for traction. It’s an overall minimal look, but each detail is so carefully and thoughtfully constructed — really making these pumps ones to remember.

Reviewers noted that the Aubrie Sun style makes for the “perfect work pump” but is also “fancy looking,” proving its versatility. And hey, there are two other versions currently available! You can grab a smooth black leather version instead of suede, or you can go for a bold pop with the hot pink suede version. We think Barbie would approve. Every version is on sale but always in danger of selling out, so don’t miss out!

