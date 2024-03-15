Your account
Our Favorite Early Spring Fashion Finds on Sale at Revolve

By
Revolve sale
Revolve

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although we’re super excited for spring, sometimes it’s hard to figure out what to wear. With the rich mom and quiet luxury trends gaining traction on social media over the last year or so — and the ever-popular Y2K-styled silhouettes still going strong — it becomes a little hard to keep up, especially when it comes to spring clothing. But we’re here to help! Whether you’re looking for a flowy dress or a functional jumpsuit, Revolve is a one-stop shop offering trendy, sophisticated clothing you’ll reach for again and again — and the site is having a 65% off sale at the moment!

From sexy jumpsuits to slinky dresses and everything in between, Revolve’s sale section has something for every aesthetic and vibe. With that in mind, we rounded up eight early spring fashion finds on sale at Revolve right now — read on to see our picks!

GRLFRND Selena Sleeveless Mini Dress

GRLFRND Selena Sleeveless Mini Dress
Revolve

This sleeveless mini dress is perfect for an afternoon with the girls or running errands — was $255, now just $210!

See it!

Nookie Aria One Shoulder Gown

Nookie Aria One Shoulder Gown
Revolve

Pop on this one-shoulder gown with a sleek pair of heels and you’re all set for a formal spring event — was $259, now just $244!

See it!

Free People Chester Denim Mini

Free People Chester Denim Mini
Revolve

If you prefer a more refined denim mini dress, you’ll love this gem from Free People — was $128, now just $121!

See it!

Song of Style Aniston Maxi Dress

Song of Style Aniston Maxi Dress
Revolve

Sometimes, you just want to float through your day. This maxi dress will help you do just that — was $248, now just $149!

See it!

The Half-pipe Ankle

MOTHER The Half-pipe Ankle
Revolve

These cute and slightly wide-leg ankle jeans pair well with flouncy blouses and T-shirts — was $258, now just $181!

See it!

Katie May Tink Jumpsuit

Katie May Tink Jumpsuit
Revolve

If you like the seamlessness of a jumpsuit, then this beauty is the one to beat — was $399, now just $280!

See it!

Norma Kamali Diana Mini Dress

Norma Kamali Diana Mini Dress
Revolve

This one-shoulder mini dress is fabulous for a date and will do all the talking for you — was $195, now just $178!

See it!

Tularosa Wallby Duster

Tularosa Wallby Duster
Revolve

Doesn’t this duster look super cozy? If you’re not ready to fully transition into your spring era, opt for this hooded duster and embrace the season with ease — was $198, now just $129!

See it!

Dokotoo Ribbed Knit Button-Up Shirt

