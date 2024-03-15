Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although we’re super excited for spring, sometimes it’s hard to figure out what to wear. With the rich mom and quiet luxury trends gaining traction on social media over the last year or so — and the ever-popular Y2K-styled silhouettes still going strong — it becomes a little hard to keep up, especially when it comes to spring clothing. But we’re here to help! Whether you’re looking for a flowy dress or a functional jumpsuit, Revolve is a one-stop shop offering trendy, sophisticated clothing you’ll reach for again and again — and the site is having a 65% off sale at the moment!

Related: Spring Fashion Forecast: 21 Pieces That Are Trending for 2024 Spring is less than a month away! Punxsutawney Phil predicted that spring would arrive early, and so far, that groundhog’s been spot-on. Temperatures are rising, birds are chirping and flowers are blooming. Before you know it, we’ll be trading out our snow boots for sandals without shivering! A girl can dream. This new season is […]

From sexy jumpsuits to slinky dresses and everything in between, Revolve’s sale section has something for every aesthetic and vibe. With that in mind, we rounded up eight early spring fashion finds on sale at Revolve right now — read on to see our picks!

GRLFRND Selena Sleeveless Mini Dress

This sleeveless mini dress is perfect for an afternoon with the girls or running errands — was $255, now just $210!

Nookie Aria One Shoulder Gown

Pop on this one-shoulder gown with a sleek pair of heels and you’re all set for a formal spring event — was $259, now just $244!

Free People Chester Denim Mini

If you prefer a more refined denim mini dress, you’ll love this gem from Free People — was $128, now just $121!

Song of Style Aniston Maxi Dress

Sometimes, you just want to float through your day. This maxi dress will help you do just that — was $248, now just $149!

Related: 10 Best Transitional Dresses for Larger Busts As winter melts into the warmth of spring, there’s one thing on every fashionista’s mind: it’s time to dress for warmer weather! And as fun as that may be, not everyone has an entire collection of warm weather clothes they can start transitioning over to wear. That can be difficult for women who have larger […]

The Half-pipe Ankle

These cute and slightly wide-leg ankle jeans pair well with flouncy blouses and T-shirts — was $258, now just $181!

Katie May Tink Jumpsuit

If you like the seamlessness of a jumpsuit, then this beauty is the one to beat — was $399, now just $280!

Norma Kamali Diana Mini Dress

This one-shoulder mini dress is fabulous for a date and will do all the talking for you — was $195, now just $178!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Tularosa Wallby Duster

Doesn’t this duster look super cozy? If you’re not ready to fully transition into your spring era, opt for this hooded duster and embrace the season with ease — was $198, now just $129!