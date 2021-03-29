This Ultra-Cute Tee Will Be Your Go-To for Spring and Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who doesn’t love T-shirt weather? It’s freeing, and it usually means there’s always something fun on the horizon. The only thing we don’t love about it is that when it comes to our everyday outfits, it’s easy to get lazy. We end up wearing the same boring tees every day, and our outfits turn from photo-worthy to “Well, as long as it isn’t too wrinkled.”

This spring and summer, we want to keep things cute. We want to be charmed by our own outfit day after day. And if we’re feeling a little lazy? That’s okay, because we’re going to have tees that turn even the laziest day outfits into compliment magnets. Leave the ill-fitting basics behind and take this Ecrocoo tee out for a spin!

Get the Ecrocoo Striped Short Sleeve Casual T-Shirt Top for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

This tee has a round neckline with V-insert stitching, short sleeves and a longer hem with side splits so it won’t feel tight or restrict movement. It’s nice and soft too. Even if it were totally solid, the silhouette alone is outfit-elevating — but the design really brings it up to the next level. It has horizontal stripes in a splotchy, tie-dye style on both the torso and sleeves, and we’re obsessed!

This exact style is available in four colors. There’s a rosy pink, a deep forest green, a light grey and a true black. The black and green have white stripes, while the pink and grey have black stripes for better contrast. You can also find tank top colors of this design, all the same except instead of green, there’s white. You’ll notice tons of other variations also on the Amazon page too, so if you’re looking for camo, creative color-blocking, leopard, stripes or solids, you know where to look!

Get the Ecrocoo Striped Short Sleeve Casual T-Shirt Top for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

Another thing we love about this tee is that you can do more with it than just wear it over a pair of jeans or denim shorts. You can tuck the longer hem into a pair of paper-bag shorts or even a skirt. You could also let it hang loose over a pair of leggings and still feel covered up. These few options are only just the beginning; you’ll soon be pairing this tee with just about everything in your closet!

Get the Ecrocoo Striped Short Sleeve Casual T-Shirt Top for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Ecrocoo here and see more T-shirts here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!