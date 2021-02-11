This Satin Robe Will Make Your Mornings Feel Incredibly Luxurious

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Mornings are rough — and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. There are plenty of days when feeling fabulous simply isn’t on the menu, and it’s a true struggle to get dressed and out of the house. And even with many of Us working remotely at the moment, the challenges are still there.

So, how can you combat the post-alarm clock blues? Go to bed with something to look forward to in the a.m.! While a balanced breakfast is key to productivity, a chic ensemble may also help get you into the right headspace. Slipping into this silky satin robe from Ekouaer is how to get the day started in a luxurious fashion!

Never underestimate the power of a fantastic robe. Our fluffy bathrobes help set the mood at nighttime after a nice bath, and it only makes sense to have a fancy option for early mornings. Even if you sleep in an old tee and underwear, you can throw on this robe to make yourself feel instantly put-together!

This robe hits above the knees and has a lovely kimono-style design. It’s an open-front robe that you can leave unfastened, or tied at the waist with the matching sash that comes with it. There are belt loops that keep the tie in place too, which makes it seriously easy to switch it up!

Another reason we’re impressed with this robe? The colors! There are so many shades available — ranging from black, to crisp white and everything else in between. Shoppers are buying these bestselling robes as a treat, and we also can’t help but notice that they’re popular with bridal parties! If you have a wedding on the horizon, these will make an excellent bridesmaids gift. While getting out of bed is rarely fun, it may be a more relaxing experience with this silky robe on hand. It’s the ultimate way to add some old Hollywood glamour into your daily routine!

