When it comes to having a good hair day, we have to put a lot of work into it. It’s not like we just wash our hair and let it air dry with no product in it. We comb it, we dry it, we straighten it, we curl it, we wave it, we twist it, we braid it and we go a little wild with the leave-in treatments. It’s necessary.

It’s not necessary for us to be happy with our look though. Instead of going crazy re-washing and re-styling your hair next time your locks frizz up or fall the wrong way, try grabbing a headband. But headbands hurt, slip all around and create weird bumps and indents in your hair, right? Sure, it happens. These top-rated headbands, however, are unlike any others you’ve tried!

Get the ELACUCOS 4-Pack Boho Headbands for just $18 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 12, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

About 3,700 reviewers have been totally saved from bad hair days thanks to these headbands — and saved from the time it takes to create a good hair day. They say these are easily the most comfortable headbands they’ve worn and that the high-quality designs and material are even more vibrant and impressive in person. Whether they have short and long hair, these headbands have become go-tos — and that goes for any occasion.

Shoppers have worn these while doing their makeup and walking the dog, but they’ve also worn them for workouts and even during childbirth! Seriously!

These soft and stretchy headbands have a wide design that won’t dig into your scalp and will stay in place all day. No more sliding down your face or back to the crown of your head. Each four-pack comes with four different designs, and we have florals, solids, tropical prints and even some leopard print to choose from. Every headband features an adorable twist knot in front except for the solid pack (Set 4), which has a bunny ear knot with adjustable wire so you can achieve that glamorous retro look!

Just one four-pack of these headbands can create so many adorable looks for you — so while you can start small, the more you order, the more looks you’ll be able to rock. You might even be able to start your own Headband of the Day series à la Chrissy Teigen!

