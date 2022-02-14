Dark Circles? Puffiness? This Cooling Eye Stick Could Help Banish Both

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

“I woke up like this!” If only we could look “flawless” in the morning like Beyoncé. It’s more like the dark circles under our eyes are endless voids, and the puffiness makes it look like we just spent hours crying. That’s even after a good night’s sleep! But what else can we do? We use eye cream, we try our best to drink plenty of water, we’ve been going to bed at a reasonable time — so what’s the solution?

Waking up looking totally “flawless” every morning might not be completely realistic, but making it look like we did is totally possible. After finishing up our skincare routine, we just need to add another quick step: this Embryolisse eye stick!

Get the Embryolisse Eclat du Regard Radiant Eye Cooling Stick for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

This eye stick can be used to prep the under-eye area after skincare, just before applying makeup. It’s like a primer — but it can also be used on its own to highlight and brighten bare skin, or refresh it throughout the day. It’s made to feel super refreshing with a reinvigorating cooling sensation awakening your skin as you swipe!

This Embryolisse eye stick is made with soothing, hydrating aloe vera, moisturizing glycerin and a restructuring plant-based complex, aiming to not only reduce dark circles and puffiness but to soften and smooth out the eye area as well. It’s for all skin types too, which we obviously love. That makes it even easier for Us to recommend it to literally everyone we know!

Shoppers think this little extra step in their routine is making miraculous changes in their appearance and their confidence. It’s so simple to use too, along with being easily portable for traveling and those long, tiring days and nights out. Just uncap and swipe the stick under your eye, targeting dark circles along with dry and/or puffy spots. You don’t even need to use your fingers or anything. This is especially great because it helps keep the product hygienic!

Ready to swipe that exhausted look away in a matter of seconds? This eye stick is a luxury pick, but the price is super fair and affordable, so we say add it to your cart! If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you could experience its greatness in just a couple of days!

