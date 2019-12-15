Emma Roberts’ Aesthetician Says This Serum Is an Absolute Must-Have!





Stars, they’re just like Us! They’re always looking for new ways to keep their skin in tip-top shape. When they’re in the market for some TLC, the professionals turn to professionals in other fields to keep their skin camera-ready. Naturally, Emma Roberts is no different!

When Roberts is looking to give her skin the attention it deserves, she dials up Sharona Rafaeloff at the Le Jolie Media Spa. Rafaeloff’s clients include some bold-faced names like Elsa Hosk and Lisa Rinna — so of course, when she talks, we listen! When asked what product we should all be using, she said it’s this anti-aging serum!

Grab the iS Clinical Youth Serum for $150 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2019, but are subject to change.

While we can’t prevent the hands of time from impacting our faces, we most certainly can attempt to reverse them. In a recent InStyle article, Rafaeloff spilled all of her top anti-aging skincare tips, and you better believe we took copious notes!

The tips are simple and straightforward. She recommends sticking to a routine, and “always apply[ing] your serums before your creams, and don’t forget to apply upwards!” Oh, and when you’re looking for a product to help reverse the signs of aging? The iS Clinical Youth Serum is the one!

This gentle yet effective formula also happens to turn to a unique blend of antioxidants and ingredients to help brighten and refresh skin with every single use. Rafaeloff “love[s] this product because it’s dual-action — it’s great for removing makeup and leaves your face with a fresh dewy glow.” Oh, and that’s not all it does!

It was also designed to work double-duty! When applying one or two drops directly to the skin it works overtime to smooth out any fine lines and wrinkles, while also tightening any visibly sagging skin. Plus, it offers UV protection and can even be used on the eye, face and neck area too!

So many proud owners gave this product “five stars” and say it worked so well it deserves an “A+!” This Emma Roberts-approved serum is an absolute must-have in every skincare cabinet!

