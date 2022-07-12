The White Noise Machine Emma Roberts Adores Is on Sale for Prime Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

How do celebrities wind down and get to bed when they have busy lives and wild schedules to keep up with? For starters, Emma Roberts relies on her trusted white noise machine from Marpac. She shared it as one of the items she “can’t live without” in an interview with The Strategist, and we were immediately intrigued!

This particular noise machine model is relatively accessible for many shoppers, but now is the ideal time to buy. Yes, it’s on serious sale for Prime Day! It’s currently 32% off, and has both Roberts’ stamp of approval — plus over 17,000 incredible reviewers who enthusiastically endorse it. Read on for the scoop!

Get the Marpac Dohm Classic The Original White Noise Machine (originally $48) on sale for $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

Everyone can benefit from one of these devices if they seemingly can’t figure out how to fall asleep. A little background noice can be super beneficial to help lull you to dreamland, which is exactly why the actress was drawn to it. She actually confessed that she originally bought it for her son — and ended up snagging one for her own bedroom! She also explained the simplicity of this particular white noise machine. “You just plug it in and turn it on,” and that’s all there is to it. We love a user-friendly device!

Shoppers divulge that this noise machine has completely transformed the way they sleep — and some claim to have been fans for years. When someone calls a product a “game-changer,” we always take note — and this noise machine is clearly worth paying attention to! At this sale price, it’s a deal that any troublesome sleeper will find difficult to resist. Goodbye insomnia, hello beauty sleep!

