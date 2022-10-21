Align Your Chakras With Energy Healing Jewelry Made From Copper and Crystals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When I’m in a funk and need to decompress, I love to go on a walk, meditate or listen to music (I’ll be streaming Taylor Swift’s new Midnights album for the foreseeable future). But sometimes those forms of self-care aren’t enough to ward off the negative energy. Lately, I’ve gotten into manifesting and collecting crystals to attract my dreams into reality. If you can wear your heart on your sleeve, why not wear your wishes around your wrist?

By carefully consulting a slew of reviews, we curated a list of seven pretty jewelry pieces that may even help reduce anxiety and stress. Mercury goes back into retrograde right before New Year’s Eve, so get ready for good vibes only with these energy-healing positivity products! They’re literally hidden gems.

This Lava Rock Bracelet

To quote T.Swift: “Breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out.” This lava rock bracelet may help bring balance into your life. One shopper said, “I love that it has helped my daughter with her anxiety. And the lavender oil has helped her sleep better at night.”

$26.00 See It!

Get the Aura Love Yourself Lava Rock Bracelet for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Natural Gemstone Beads Bracelet

Heal your mind, body and soul with this handmade stone bracelet. Each set contains Tree of Life and leaf charms. “Overall a beautiful bracelet, especially if you are into Chakra energy!!” one customer declared.

$16.00 See It!

Get the Bivei Natural Semi Precious Gemstone Beads Bracelet for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Chakra Healing Gemstone Pendant

Taste the rainbow with this gorgeous gemstone necklace with all seven colorful chakras. “The pendant itself is perfect!” gushed one shopper. “I couldn’t have asked for a better CHAKRA necklace!”

$40.00 See It!

Get the YoTreasure Chakra Healing Gemstone Solid 925 Sterling Silver Chain Pendant for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Copper Magnetic Healing Bracelet

Within the world of spirituality, copper is considered to have many healing powers. Some say the metal can even reduce arthritis and joint pain. “Unbelievable bracelet,” one reviewer reported. “So far so good, had pain in my thumb joint to my wrist and as of right now I’m feeling way better!!! Get this!!!!”

$25.00 See It!

Get the Earth Therapy Women’s Pure Copper Magnetic Healing Bracelet for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Green Jade Chakra Bracelet

Going green! Beyond the beauty, this jade chakra bracelet may even promote happiness and prosperity.

$20.00 See It!

Get theHealing Trust Green Jade Chakra Bracelet for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Energy Healing Chakra Necklace

This necklace is made with small chakra beads — jade, jasper, amazonite, quartz, tiger’s eye, garnet and unakite. “It is a very well-made piece of jewelry, very unique and pretty!” one reviewer raved. “This would also make a wonderful gift! I love mine and am so happy I got it.”

$39.00 See It!

Get the Lotus and Luna 4MM Energy Chakra Healing Necklace for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

These White Quartz Stud Earrings

Tell me about it, stud! Not only are these white quartz earrings stunning, they’re also powerful. “These unique earrings are gorgeous,” declared one happy customer. “There’s a richness about them and wonderful color.” Ward off negative energy with these spiritual stones!

$20.00 See It!

Get the ZENGORI Irregular Natural Amethyst White Quartz Stud Earring Healing Stone Jewelry for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

