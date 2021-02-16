These Fleece Joggers Are So Much More Than Your Average Sweats

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Get ready, because we’re about to make a bold statement here: We might have just discovered the hybrid fashion piece of the year! As many of Us know firsthand, the style space has been all about loungewear since quarantine kicked off. Our collection of comfy sweats and tops has significantly expanded, and we’ve truly invested in every trend under the sun.

But we haven’t found joggers quite like this pair from esstive! Not only are shoppers obsessed with how comfortable and cozy they are, their paper-bag style is beyond chic — we’re totally obsessed!

Get the esstive Women’s Ultra Soft Fleece Basic Midweight Casual Paper Bag Waist Band High Rise Joggers for just $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Here’s the best part about the design of these sweats: They actually make loungewear somewhat dressy! With the right styling, we can totally picture these joggers being the basis of a fashion-forward look that can be worn out to brunch or dinner. The black pair is ideal for this — wear them over a dressy bodysuit, add some captivating jewels and you’re ready to roll!

The gathered material at the waist creates the most adorable ruffle that does double duty. Not only is it eye-catching, it’s flattering. That added volume can actually help disguise the tummy area and make your waist appear smaller. That’s one of the most desired aspects of paper-bag pants, and we’re thrilled the vibe has arrived in the world of sweats!

Clearly, you can tell that we’re enamored with these sweats. Considering how saturated the market is, a unique version like this goes a long way! Shoppers highlight the amazing quality and durability of these joggers in their reviews, and that confirms exactly what we suspected: These pants are a full-blown hit. The next time you feel like wearing sweats out of the house but are worried you’ll look too sloppy, simply reach for this pair!

