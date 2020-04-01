Everlane’s First Ever Sitewide Sale Is Happening Now — 25% Off Everything!

Get ready from some much-needed good news. Everlane is having their first ever sitewide sale — and it’s happening right now! You can get every single item on their online shop for 25% off — including sale items. It’s an unprecedented event that we are most definitely here for!

We could all use a little boost to keep our spirits up at this time. Whatever makes Us feel a little happier is what we’re going to do — and that includes getting all of the bestselling items we want for a discount that may never be seen again! Check out our five favorite picks below, and shop your heart out at Everlane. This sale is only sticking around through the end of the week, so get to buying ASAP!

These Retro Wide-Leg Jeans

It’s all about the wide leg right now, and we’re loving this cropped pair of flare leg jeans! They have a high waist with a classic zip button fly closure, and the cuffed hem detailing on the pant leg is perfection.

Get the The Wide Leg Jean (originally $78) on sale for just $58 available from Everlane, now through April 3, 2020!

This Adorable Micro Purse

We’re not exactly lugging around big bags right now. But if you do need a little something to carry your essentials, then take a page from Lizzo’s style book and tote this magical mini around town!

Get the The Micro Form Bag (originally $98) on sale for just $73 available from Everlane, now through April 3, 2020!

These Comfy Long Sleeve Henley

Dressing up is just not the vibe. While relaxing at home, rocking this waffle henley tee is the best way to stay casual and comfortable.

Get the The Henley Waffle Tee (originally $38) on sale for just $28 available from Everlane, now through April 3, 2020!

This Incredible Jumpsuit

If you do want to spice up your look a little (or you’re just tired of sweats and leggings), throwing on this jumpsuit is just as easy — and comfy!

Get the The Linen Jumpsuit (originally $94) on sale for just $70 available from Everlane, now through April 3, 2020!

These Bestselling Slip-On Heels

We can’t think of a better way to indulge in a little retail therapy than by picking up these amazing slingback heels!

Get the The Editor Slingback Heel (originally $165) on sale for just $123 available from Everlane, now through April 3, 2020!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the fashion that you can get for an extra 25% off right now during Everlane’s Sitewide Sale here!

