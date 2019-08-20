



Summer may be coming to a close but what’s just getting started? The humidity. Chances are that same clammy and sticky heat will be with Us until mid-to-late October depending on where you live and that isn’t exactly music to our ears. We all know how uncomfortable hot days can be but what’s worse? It’s unflattering for our hair.

Nothing ruins a good hair day faster than humidity. From fine and thin hair to thick and coarse hair, humidity does a number on all of our strands. We all know it, but what can we do? We can’t change Mother Nature, but we can beat the heat with this frizz-fighting spray. Not only is it the heat protectant we’re all in desperate need of, but it’s also majorly marked down in the Dermstore Anniversary Sale and everyone will receive a free gift with purchase! Consider Us all sold!

See it: Grab the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray (originally $58) now with prices starting at $44 when using promo code CELEBRATE at checkout at Dermstore!

The Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray isn’t any ordinary spray. This five-star-rated product is extraordinary. One reviewer called it a “frizzy hair miracle” and so many others had nothing but raving reviews. But, some may be wondering, what’s so special about it?

This hair repair treatment is designed with a strategic formula of key ingredients to protect and nourish hair for up to three days. Plus, it’s suitable for all hair types and tones. Is anyone worried their color-treated strands might be compromised? The Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract is the natural ingredient that can protect our hair, color-treated or not.

Along with adding protection, this spray can help to detangle and condition our hair, thanks to the Silicone Quaternium-18. Reviewers loved how “silky smooth” this spray made their hair, with many saying it “didn’t just soften” their strands but kept the “frizz down” too.

The Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract provides a light, imperceptible “raincoat” to repel moisture. This heat-activated polymer compresses, tightens and seals strands so they feel smoother than ever. The Polysilicon-29 helps to create a humidity resistance matric on our hair’s surface that can survive even the hottest of days.

See it: Grab the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray (originally $58) now with prices starting at $44 when using promo code CELEBRATE at checkout at Dermstore!

The verdict? Reviewers don’t just like it, they’re loving it. One reviewer said they “never go without it” while another said “it worked wonders” on their “thicker, coarse hair.” Others said it made their hair “more manageable” and “smoothed out [their] once brittle hair.”

Another shopper loved how this product had a celebrity stamp of approval. Chris Appleton, a hairstylist to the stars like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, swears by it. Since he’s also Color Wow’s artistic director, that’s how this reviewer “knew it could be trusted.”

Since this spray is currently on sale, it’s the best time to pick it up and try out the magic for yourself! But it also comes with a free gift! With any $50 Color Wow purchase at Dermstore, get a free Color Wow Style on Steroids (a $10 Value) at checkout while supplies last!

As one reviewer said, this supernatural spray will continue to “WOW” you each and every day.

See it: Grab the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray (originally $58) now with prices starting at $44 when using promo code CELEBRATE at checkout at Dermstore!

Not your style? Check out additional Color Wow products and more items up to 25% off also available at Dermstore here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!