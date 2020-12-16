This Oversized Cardigan Is Covered in Adorable Pom-Poms

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While chunky sweaters tend to have similar styles, there’s an occasional option that truly stands out from the pack. Either they’re made in a bold hue we haven’t seen before, or they have a special feature that’s completely captivating!

When we came across this sweater from Ferbia, it immediately stole our attention. Not only is it adorable, the sleeves are decked out with delightful pom-poms, making this is a festive piece that’s sure to collect compliments!

Get the Ferbia Women Oversized Chunky Long Pom Pom Open Front Knit Sweater for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

Now, let’s talk about these pom-poms for a second. They aren’t simply attached to the sweater, they’re woven into the knit! This instantly elevates the sleeves, creating a cozy and a casual aesthetic that’s so trendy for winter.

The rest of the sweater is relatively straightforward: It’s oversized with an open front, and it has a traditional design on the bodice. While it can certainly serve as a layering essential, it can just as easily be used as a wrap while relaxing at home. We’re all about staples that are stylish enough to wear out on the town — but look just as cute on the couch.

At the moment, the sweater is available in seven neutral hues that will complement the rest of your wardrobe. There are four sizes up for grabs, so consult the chart and choose accordingly. If you’re in the market for an exaggerated and oversized vibe or a tighter fit, you can go up or down a size. Shoppers confirm that this is a wear-everywhere type of garment, which is exactly why we’re adding it to our carts!

