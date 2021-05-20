21 Flowy Tanks and Camis to Add to Your Flattering Summer Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When someone mentions tank tops or camis, our brain always pictures tight-fitting tops first. We can see the fabric clinging to the skin in our minds, and we’re not loving it. When we’re wearing them as layers or maybe tucked into high-rise bottoms, they can work, but sometimes we just want to wear them loose and on their own — especially as the summer heats up!

We want to put some attention on flowy, more relaxed tank tops and camis right now. They don’t get enough credit for how amazing they are. First, they’re comfy and can be nice and airy in the heat, and second, they’re flattering since the material isn’t clinging to your stomach. Want to see some of our favorites? We’ve picked out 21 in a bunch of summer-friendly colors for you to check out!

White

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Aokosor cami is flattering in so many ways. It has a faux-wrap design and it gathers underneath at the hem to keep your look cute and put-together!

2. We Also Love: This white Angerella top‘s floral print and buttons make it so easy to dress up or down!

3. We Can’t Forget: This adorable, flouncy Current Air swing tank from Anthropologie has such a lovely polka dot print. We’re getting designer vibes!

Blue

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This lace MIHOLL tank has trendy tiers and is going to have all of your friends wondering where you bought it!

5. We Also Love: Finding this Everlane 100% silk cami on sale feels like fate right now!

6. We Can’t Forget: This Mippo muscle tank is great for yoga or the gym, but we’d also love to see it with denim shorts or a skirt!

Yellow

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This airy Madewell gingham tank has Us dying to go on a picnic!

8. We Also Love: This XIEERDUO tank is a bright and bold basic that makes a statement!

9. We Can’t Forget: The little poofs on this Happy Sailed cami are so charming!

Pink

10. Our Absolute Favorite: The lace eyelash trim on this Famulily tank is a dainty, delicate accent we never want to be without!

11. We Also Love: This beaded Anthropologie cami is such a fabulous way to upgrade your daily wardrobe!

12. We Can’t Forget: We need to grab this Lulus satin cami on sale before all of the sizes start to sell out!

Purple

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This tie-dye Yanekop tank is a summery dream — and it even has a pocket!

14. We Also Love: The double-strap design on this Zeagoo tank just adds to the greatness of the flowy silhouette!

15. We Can’t Forget: We’re obsessed with the crochet halter neckline on this Bluetime top!

Green

16. Our Absolute Favorite: With a scalloped neckline and a peplum hem, we can’t get enough of this MakeMeChic cami!

17. We Also Love: This Electric & Rose tank from Revolve is simple and sweet, and yet that subtly ruffled neckline makes all the difference!

18. We Can’t Forget: We love seeing leopard print in nontraditional colors, and this green GAMISOTE top nailed it!

Black

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Let’s be honest: We’re always going to wear black, and that means it’s a summer color. How can we resist when pieces like this TECREW cami exist?

20. We Also Love: Can we talk about the bows down the back of this SweatyRocks top? We can’t get enough!

21. We Can’t Forget: This linen Everlane top is a chic way to stay cool in the heat!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team. Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article.