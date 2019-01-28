Know that feeling we get when we step on a crunchy leaf? Or when we pop every last bubble on a sheet of bubble wrap? How about when we pop a pimple? Gross, right? But it’s so oddly satisfying that we can’t stop. Sadly, popping pimples isn’t actually good for our skin, but this other oddly-satisfying find with over 11,000 reviews is!

The Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel is taking the beauty world by storm. We don’t usually pay too much attention to our feet. Sure, we get pedicures every so often, but we’re way too lazy to use pumice stones and foot files all the time. Also, ouch. That’s why we love this foot peel. It’s simple, it’s quick, it’s painless and it may produce intense results. It’s also on sale!

See it: Check out the Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel (originally $30) for just $22 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2019, but are subject to change.

So, how does this foot peel work? It’s a one-time application and luckily it’s super easy to use! Each box has one pair of “booties,” though they’re unlike the type of booties we’re usually raving about. On the outside, they’re dry, but on the inside, there’s a fruit acid formula with 16 natural botanical extracts. (Don’t worry, there are no harsh chemicals and they’re cruelty-free!)

To get started, we just have to cut along the booties’ dotted lines, slip our feet in, use the provided tape to secure the booties to our ankles, and wait it out for an hour. Insert Jeopardy! music here.

After an hour, we can just take the booties off and wash our feet thoroughly. But don’t expect any crazy peeling right away! Baby Foot claims that in four to seven days, feet should begin to peel on their own, removing ugly, dead skin cells eating up our heels, soles and toes. The brand claims that using this mask will restore feet to a smooth and soft state, but we’ll have to wait a week or two for the peeling process to end.

Don’t be impatient and start peeling or scrubbing the skin off! Baby Foot says that soaking our feet daily may enhance the process, though it’s not required to reap the potential benefits.

So, we know that this peel may exfoliate and soften up our feet, but Baby Foot lists additional benefits too. It claims that the peel will treat foot odor and athlete’s foot, as well as help with blood circulation. We certainly wouldn’t mind that! It also claims to add moisture to our skin, so our feet will be both soft and supple. Never did we think we’d be describing our feet as supple, but why not?

We have to admit, even though watching our feet peel would be a totally satisfying experience for Us, we might not want to show our flakiness off to our friends, family or coworkers, unless we’re like, really close. But Baby Foot claims that high heel wearers will especially benefit from this mask, and a week or two of peeling may lead to a few months of smooth and sleek feet! That goes for sandal lovers too. Definitely worth wearing socks for a few extra days.

Another thing we really like about this peel is that it’s lavender-scented, so our feet may feel good and smell good! Lavender is a popular ingredient for calming products, so we definitely approve of this scent choice. It may make that hour of soaking in the booties that much more relaxing and enjoyable!

Need a gift for someone but out of ideas? Are they extra hard to shop for, or do they already own all of the latest clothes and makeup releases? No problem. Gift them this foot peel! Seriously! It’s unique, all the while being something that almost anyone, and any feet, could use. Their toes may even start wiggling from excitement! Moms would appreciate the self-care aspect, athletes and runners would appreciate the attention to detail and significant others could find it to be a nice stay-at-home date idea. A couple foot peel session sounds pretty cute, actually!

So, who’s ready to have perfect feet when sandal weather hits? We are! We’re just ready for sandal weather in general. But while we’re still facing the winter, we can definitely make use of this peel. In fact, we need it. The cold tends to get our heels cracking, so we’d better get to cracking these booties open. Happy peeling!

See it: Check out Baby Foot’s Original Exfoliant Foot Peel (originally $30) for just $22 on Amazon! Not into it? Explore other foot and hand care products on Amazon here! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2019, but are subject to change.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!