The More Affordable, Comfier Answer to Your Vans, Keds and Converse

Chunky sneakers have been all the rage over the past year, but there are some styles that are truly timeless — and flat, canvas sneakers have cemented their legacy as true classics. When they are that cute and versatile, there is no denying their iconic status.

We all tend to think of the same few brands when someone brings up canvas sneakers: Vans, Keds and Converse. They are three of our faves, for sure, and have been for a long time. We’re not going to lie though — sometimes they are a little out of our price range. The thing about these lightweight canvas sneakers is that we want to stock up on a bunch of colors to go with all of our outfits, but when they’re $50+ each, that plan becomes a no-go. That’s why we were almost too excited to find Forever Link!

Get the Forever Link Women’s Classic Slip-On Comfort Fashion Sneaker starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

A sneaker that starts at just $12, has all of the features you love about the popular brands and maybe a few you might even like better? That’s the Forever Link way. These easy-going sneakers are instantly impressive once you realize they are actually slip-ons. The laces may have fooled you at first (guilty over here!), but now we can see why loads of reviewers are so impressed. And hey, you can still tighten the laces a little from time to time if need be!

These shoes are made of a soft fabric with a flat rubber white sole. They feature topstitching on both the upper and tongue, but we have to say the cushioned heel definitely caught our eye. Finally, a sneaker that isn’t itching at the chance to give us blisters!

Even the pickiest of shoppers are loving these sneakers. They are ideal for minimalists because of their sleek, casual design, but they are a staple for statement dressers too since they can be a reliable item for pulling their looks together. These shoes can be worn in so many ways, you might as well get creative!

There are nearly 30 different styles available, with solid colors, animal prints and even sparkles, so find your favorite — or maybe a few favorites — and grab your Forever Links today!

