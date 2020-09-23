We’re Calling These Slip-On Sneakers the Flip Flops of the Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Missing your summer sandals already? We hear you! One of our favorite aspects of summertime is the casual nature of the season, which is always reflected in the clothing and accessories we wear. Although we adore our cutoffs and tanks, a pair of easy breezy flip flops is the ultimate warm-weather essential.

When you’re running late, nothing’s quicker to throw on than flip flops. Wearing them outside year round sounds like a dream, but that’s unfortunately not the reality we live in. But don’t give up hope just yet — we found a pair of slip-on sneakers that are just as easy to throw on as a pair of flip flops!

These sneakers from Forever Link will glide onto your feet like a glove. They have laces, but they’re fixed and tied at the ends so they remain in place at all times. Simply insert your feet and secure the back of the shoe around your ankle, and you’ll be good to go in seconds! You can wear them with ankle socks or go bare — whichever feels most comfortable to you. We love making a stylish sock statement, but love the option to ditch the extra layer when it’s unseasonably warm.

Shoppers say that their feet feel fantastic in these simple sneakers, and they are loving how fun they look. These sneakers are currently available in a number of colors and prints. There’s always a classic black or white pair, but you can spice it up a little and go for an animal print if you’re feeling frisky!

These sneakers are the ideal shoe to wear while transitioning into the chillier autumn climate. The majority of reviewers claim that they run true to size, so you should be covered with your usual order. While you may still yearn for the relaxed comfort that flip flops bring, these slip-on shoes are the next best thing. Bonus: They will literally go with any outfit you have in your closet!

