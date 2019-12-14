Ends Soon! This Freshwater Pearl Jewelry Set Is 80% Off and So Giftable





You’ve looked through all of the clothing sales, the shoe markdowns, the gift cards and the designer bags — but none of them feel quite right for the person you love this year. You want to gift them something special so you can show them how dear they are to you. Something meaningful that they can use over and over again — forever. Maybe that someone is a significant other, a friend, a mother or yourself — regardless of the recipient, you want to do things right this year.

There is no better way to do things right than with a stunning jewelry set. It doesn’t matter if our lucky gift recipient prefers silver or yellow gold, because this set comes in both — and it features the most beautiful pearls in all of the land or sea. Seriously, this set is simply gorgeous — and for a very limited time, you can grab it for 80% off!

Get the Cultured Freshwater Pearl Station Necklace and Stud Earrings Set (originally $200) for just $39 at Macy’s! Sale ends December 14, 2019.

This giftable jewelry set features cultured freshwater pearls that shine brilliantly and gently at the same time. Part one of the set is a pair of stud, single pearl earrings with a post back — while part two is an accompanying necklace, consisting of a delicate chain with pearls evenly dotted all around. This necklace has a lobster clasp closure with room for length adjustment, so whoever ends up wearing it can customize it exactly the way they like!

As we mentioned, there are two versions available of this set. One is sterling silver, while the other is an 18-karat gold over sterling silver. Both are precious, lovely and versatile. As one reviewer said, this set “goes with everything,” whether you’re wearing a plain tee, a silky cami, a patterned romper or even a wedding dress!

Another reason we love, love, love this set is because of the meaning behind the pearls. Yes, they’re visually remarkable, but they also hold meaning. Pearls are supposedly known to offer protection, keep you calm and help you connect with yourself and find balance. They may even attract good luck — and that’s a priceless gift!

From now through December 16, 2019, Macy’s is offering $10 in Macy’s money for every $50 you spend on select items, allowing you to earn up to a $40 Macy’s Money Reward to spend later in the month. This set could easily be a part of your purchase, making now an even better time to buy. Macy’s is practically giving this necklace away, so if you think this is a sign, just know that it is. Happy gifting!

