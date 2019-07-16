



The worst part of our day is always leaving our pets at home. We wish we could take them with us, but sadly, we have to hug them goodbye and just hope they understand that we’re coming back at the end of the day. It breaks our heart and we wish there was a way to turn “see you later” into “see you always!”

With the Furbo Dog Camera, we can. This multitasking camera has over 3,000 reviews and has been featured on The Ellen Show and, more recently, Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Instagram! It’s the best way to not only ease our separation anxiety from our pet, but to ease our pet’s anxiety as well — and it’s nearly half off for Amazon Prime Day!

See it: Get the Furbo Dog Camera (originally $249) for just $135 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

So many pet owners say that owning a Furbo has literally saved their dog’s life, calling it the best thing they’ve ever purchased and wishing they could rate it a full 10 stars! There’s nothing better or more comforting than the ability to know exactly when a pet is in trouble or needs us, whether they’re feeling a little lonely or a smoke alarm is going off in the house!

This Furbo camera has 1080p full HD resolution with both day and night vision. With it, we can livestream our pet’s home life with a 160-degree wide-angle-view. We can relax knowing they’re taking a nap, playing with a squeaky toy or eating their breakfast. If they still seem a little hungry, that’s no problem, because Furbo can physically toss treats to them!

To toss treats to our pet, we can either schedule our Furbo in advance or just press a button on the free app when we think our pet could use a pick-me-up. Furbo is also compatible with Alexa!

Possibly our favorite part of the Furbo is the ability to actually speak to our pet while we’re away. This way, when we get a notification that our dog is barking or running around, we can calm him or her down with our own voice, reminding them that we’re still there for them! And when they walk up to our Furbo, looking directly at it, the camera can even take a “selfie” of them!

Every Furbo comes with a 90-day trial of Cloud Recording, Smart Alerts and a daily Doggie Diary as well. The Doggie Diary is amazing; it compiles the highlights of our dog or cat’s day into a 60-second video that we can save and watch over and over again if we didn’t have time to livestream (or just can’t get enough)!

This deal is incredible, but it won’t last long — Prime Day will be over so soon, so let’s do this! Once we receive our Furbo in the mail, all it takes is a three-minute setup and we’ll never have to truly say “goodbye” to our pet when we leave them at home again!

