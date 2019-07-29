



Looking for a new top to be your ride or die? We’re talking about the one and only top you can always rely on to look good with the least amount of effort possible. Everyone has one, and if one didn’t pop into our mind right away, we’re about to get one! Even if we did think of one, we’ll be surprised by just how much room there is for improvement when we check out this Gibson top!

It doesn’t get any better than the Gibson Baby Ponte Bow Back Long Sleeve Top. So many shoppers think it’s absolutely perfect in every way and are in awe of its flattering fit and versatile design. It’s major wardrobe staple material — and that material happens to be amazingly soft! This top is a part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so this isn’t just a great time to grab one — it’s a great time to grab as many as possible!

See it: Get the Gibson Baby Ponte Bow Back Long Sleeve Top (originally $64) for just $42 at Nordstrom!

Gibson launched back in 2005 and has been creating “everyday inspired clothing” that just becomes more and more impressive as each year passes. The brand originally launched with a collection of jackets, tops and tees, but soon expanded when shoppers clamored for more. To put it simply, Gibson gets it. It gets that we need effortless pieces that we can throw on any day, and at any time of day, that won’t be difficult to style or uncomfortable to wear!

Gibson “approaches every item from a lifestyle perspective,” which is part of the reason why the brand has had multiple collaborations with popular lifestyle and fashion bloggers, like The Motherchic and Hi Sugarplum. The brand’s pieces always combine top trends with timeless elements that create unquestionable versatility. That’s why when we look at this top, our mind starts to overflow with outfit ideas and excitement! It even encourages us to make plans solely so we can wear it to something special!

This top works equally well for our lazy days and our non-lazy days alike. It’s more than comfortable enough to wear with leggings for a relaxed vibe, but it’s also more than nice enough to wear out with a skirt and heels. It “elevates the casual” and “softens the formal’ so we always hit the sweet spot in between no matter what!

Another thing we love about Gibson pieces is that they aim to help us feel good about and celebrate ourselves. They’re not the type of pieces that lead us to immediately scrutinize ourselves in the mirror. If anything, it’ll be hard to pull us away from the mirror because we’ll just be so obsessed with the way this top looks on us!

As we mentioned, we can wear this top with practically anything else in our wardrobe. Jeans are an obvious choice, but nicer slacks would work just as well. We’re definitely picturing it with a pleated midiskirt or even tulip shorts, too! Sneakers, wedges, heels, flats, boots, clogs . . . the options just go on and on when it comes to footwear. So what are we waiting for? The top of our dreams is waiting for us in the Nordstrom sale, and it may not stick around for long!

Not your style? Check out more from Gibson here and other tops here! Shop the rest of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



