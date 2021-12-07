7 Perfect Toddler-Friendly Gifts That Ship Fast for the Holidays

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping for kids can be incredibly fun — but when you don’t know what’s right for their specific age group, it can get a little tricky. For toddlers, it’s all about toys and interactive gifts! They’re learning new things on the daily, and it’s important to help their development go smoothly.

Whether you’re a parent or just heading to a celebration that will be filled with tots, we found a slew of gift ideas that are age-appropriate. Best of all, they will also ship to you quickly — or at least in time for Christmas. Check them out below!

This Personalized Book

This book is personalized to make it more of a special keepsake, which parents will definitely appreciate!

Get the I See Me! Goodnight Little Me’ Personalized Book with free shipping for $35 at Nordstrom!

This Wooden Piano

This little piano is ideal for kids who have an early interest in music they want to explore!

Get the Melissa & Doug ‘Learn-to-Play’ Piano with free shipping for $81 at Nordstrom!

This Indoor Trampoline

This trampoline is a fantastic way for kids to get out all of their energy, which is excellent for the winter when it’s too cold outside for playtime!

Get the Little Tikes 3′ Trampoline with free shipping for $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Spinning Toy

Kids can spend hours and hours spinning around on this stationary toy! Its size is fantastic for smaller spaces if the family you’re shopping for lives in an apartment or condo.

Get the Playskool Sit ‘n Spin Classic Spinning Activity Toy with free shipping for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Classic Log Blocks

These log blocks have been around for a century, and they’re just as popular and interactive as they were when they first hit the toy shelves!

Get the Lincoln Logs – 100th Anniversary Tin with free shipping for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Inflatable Snow Sled

Fun for both kids and parents! This toboggan-style sled is a dream for snow days, and the inflatable design makes bumps and jumps less impactful — unlike hardshell sleds.

Get the Funboy Cardigan Snow Toboggan with free shipping for $79 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Electric Easel

This easel lets you draw using markers and chalk to create drawings. It will let kids unleash their artistic, creative sides!

Get the FAO Schwarz Toy Easel Table Top LED Set with free shipping for $80 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

