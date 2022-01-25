Ends Tonight! So Many Golden Goose Sneakers Are on Major Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever had something expensive on your wish list for so long that you know you easily could have gotten your money’s worth by now if you’d just bought it? We know that’s the case, but we still hesitate, because paying that full price just feels like way too much.

For many people, that item always on their wish list is a pair of Golden Goose sneakers. We know that if we’ve loved them for this long, we’re going to keep loving them for even longer, but dropping that full $500 or $600 on a pair is jarring and scary. That’s why we need to make sure when there’s a great sale happening, we’re not missing it!

Get a pair of Golden Goose sneakers on sale at GILT! Ends soon!

GILT has hundreds of Golden Goose sneakers on sale right now. We’re talking five pages of popular styles, most of which you can save close to $100 on — or over $100. This is major. A sale like this is obviously not going to last long though. Time is running out to shop! You don’t want to wait until the very last minute either, because obviously so many styles are selling out (or already sold out)!

These Italian-made sneakers are worn by many top stylish celebrities, including Kristin Cavallari, Mila Kunis, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox and so many more. We love them because they are all about cool, casual comfort — but they’re made with luxury materials for a high-quality design and experience. Most feature the brand’s famous pre-scuffed look, meaning you don’t have to worry about keeping them pristine. That pre-worn comfort is there from the get-go as well!

Most Golden Goose sneakers have a low profile with a leather upper adorned with a star patch appliqué. They’re mostly lace-up style with a toe cap and a few perforations on the side, plus “GGDB” logos and rubber outsoles. They have padded leather insoles as well!

Of course, you’re going to find so many different variations in this sale. Some uppers are covered in glitter, some are metallic. Some feature shearling while others are all about leopard print. Hate laces? Go for a pair with hook-and-loop straps. Prefer a high-top? There are options for you too. There are great running sneakers available as well if you’re hitting the gym or trail (or just love the look)!

Again, if you’ve been dying for a pair of Golden Goose sneakers for the longest time — or even just a few days — we cannot stress enough that this is your moment to finally grab a pair. This is your sign! Don’t let it pass you by!

