How to Channel Kristin Cavallari’s Clean and Sleek Henley Style

Never underestimate the power of a sleek white top. We all buy them, but often we’re just thinking of them as pieces to fill a spot in our wardrobe — layering pieces, or pieces to wear when you have nothing else and need to rush out of the house. If you take the time to see them as the stars they are though, your look could be transformed!

Kristin Cavallari demonstrated exactly how to do this on her Instagram Story. KC is pretty much the queen of modern yet timeless fashion, always adding just the right touches to elevate a basic to the extreme. It’s not often you see someone wearing something as simple as a white henley and think, “I need that.” And yet here we are!

Get the Tobrief Ribbed Henley Top in white for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

Cavallari wore her blonde hair pulled back in a high ponytail in her Story, accessorizing with golden jewelry from her line, Uncommon James. She was glowing in her ribbed white henley top. So simple, yet so effective. We wanted one, and so we went exactly where we knew we would find one: Amazon. This fan-favorite top has so many great reviews and seriously looks so similar to the one the reality star and True Comfort author wore!

This top is made of 95% cotton, so it’s soft, breathable and skin-friendly. It features your classic button henley neckline, and it’s nice and stretchy for all-day comfort. Wear it with jeans, wear it with leggings, wear it tucked into a skirt or under a pair of overalls — the possibilities stretch on and on. And don’t be shy when it comes to jewelry, of course!

It’s worth noting that there is also a short-sleeve version of this top available on the same page, in case you’re looking for something even lighter for the warmer months ahead. you’ll also notice so many other color options, so definitely make sure to explore a little bit before finalizing your purchase.

When we typically think of dressing like a celebrity, we think of couture pieces and expensive designer brands, but KC’s white henley proves that, sometimes, all you need is a simple and clean white top you can buy on a site you’re already browsing. Adding to our cart…now!

