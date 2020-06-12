This Top-Rated Maxi Dress Can Be Tied Up at the Sides

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What is it about maxi dresses that has us so obsessed? Is it how easy they are to wear? Is it how they can instantly elevate a casual look? Is it the way they drape down our bodies? Yes, yes and yes. It’s all of the above and more. Pretty much the only issue we have with maxi dresses is that they are usually too long!

You don’t want to have to tailor every single piece of clothing you buy. It’s expensive and honestly a pain. Plus, when you buy something super cute, don’t you always want to wear it the next day — if not that same night? That’s why when it comes to maxi dresses, you need to find one you know will be good to go from the moment you open the freshly-delivered package. Like this one from Amazon!

Get the GRECERELLE Summer Casual Loose Maxi Dress With Pockets starting at just $19 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

This maxi dress is so comfy, we’re tempted to even call it loungewear. Its material is super soft and lightweight with a ton of stretch. Don’t get it twisted though — this dress doesn’t look like loungewear. It’s flattering, the slinky design made to accentuate your curves, lightly hugging your figure only in the right spots!

This pocketed dress has a soft V-neckline and back, as well as skinny, adjustable straps so you can customize the length and fit. Don’t worry if it’s still too long on you though; don’t get the sewing machine out yet. There are slits running up each side so you can tie the fabric up! This way you won’t need to grab platform heels every time you want to rock this piece. Tying it up is also a great option for when you’re too warm, want to show off your shoes or if you just love the beachy look!

Perhaps best of all, this dress is available in so many colors and patterns. There are actually 25 to choose from right now, with solids, florals and animal prints galore, plus more! We can see why so many reviewers are stocking up. This dress is pretty much all we can ask for in a summer wardrobe!

This piece looks lovely worn loose and flowy, but make sure to experiment a little too with waist belts, long necklaces and other accessories. We just have to narrow down which look we’re going to show off first!

