Grab a Pair of Levi’s Jeans Like Hailey Bieber’s — On Sale at Amazon

The supermodel-off-duty look is perpetually such a vibe. How do they dress so casually and yet look so high fashion and cool? We own jeans, T-shirts and fuzzy slippers too, and yet our casual looks don’t quite capture the same magic. What are we missing?

The key to perfecting the supermodel-off-duty look is being picky — way pickier than you think you need to be. Not just any pair of jeans is going to work. They have to have just the right fit and cut, just the right wash and have just the right amount of ultra-subtle details. Skinny jeans are going to have a totally different effect than straight leg jeans, while a button closure will look miles apart from a pair of pull-ons. So what pair can we buy that will have us looking like we’re between a runway show and a photo shoot?

Get the Levi’s Loose Straight Jeans (originally $108) for just $72 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

Hailey Bieber demonstrated perfectly just recently, stepping out in New York City in a pair of Levi’s. She styled her own Loose Straight Jeans with an ultra-cropped blazer, one of her beloved bucket hats and a pair of Nike sneakers. We zipped on over to Amazon and found this other pair, also available in a faded, light-blue wash. The shade is actually called “Whatever,” which we love. So ‘90s!

If you’re never quite sure where to start with denim, Levi’s is always a reliable place to go. The brand is truly a timeless staple in the jean world, and you just can’t go wrong with a pair in your closet!

This baggier style of jean is super popular right now, so if you’re looking to blend in with models heading to their go-sees, this is the type of pair you’ll want to nab. And obviously, you can style these jeans in about a billion different ways. Take a cue from Bieber and wear them with sneakers and a crop top, or take things in another direction this fall with a chunky-knit sweater and ankle booties!

It’s important to note that you shouldn’t be discouraged if your size is out of stock right now. You can still place your order, and as soon as your size is available again, Amazon will ship it out to you. Restocks are expected soon, so claim them before they’re gone again!

