Channel Hailey Bieber’s Leather Shacket Look With This Similar Amazon Find

It’s no secret that Hailey Bieber always looks perfect, whether she’s on the cover of a magazine or going more casual for a model-off-duty look. From her hair, to her skin, to her clothing, to those famous glazed nails, we know we can always find inspiration for our own closet and vanity when we see what she’s up to.

The Rhode founder just influenced Us yet again with an everyday outfit that still managed to seriously impress. We knew we had to search the internet until we found a similar star piece — and one in our price range. We struck gold at Amazon!

Get the Fahsyee Faux-Leather Shacket for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

Bieber posted a slideshow of photos (and video) to her Instagram feed on October 27, captioning the post, “October etc.” In two of the slideshow’s selfies, she wore a black leather shacket with a collar and button front. We instantly wanted something similar for ourselves.

Leather and faux-leather shirt jackets are absolutely perfect for this time of year. They’re one of the ultimate fall fashion must-haves for 2022 as well, being both mega-trendy and weather-appropriate. They’re awesome grab-and-go pieces too, since you won’t need to steam or iron the material! So, we searched and searched until we found the perfect one, and we landed on this Fahsyee find on Amazon Prime!

This shacket comes in a black faux leather with a collar, button-up placket and even two flat chest pockets. It has slouchy shoulder seams to match up with Bieber’s as well! Of course, we also made sure it had a nice and relaxed fit, keeping it comfortable to wear and easy to slip on over other tops.

Bieber wore her shirt jacket over a cropped white top with baggy black sweatpants, also adding on sunglasses and a beanie for one of her selfies, plus lug-sole shoes. Now that’s an outfit idea we can recreate! This shacket can totally be dressed up a little too. Layer it over a dress or a wide leg jumpsuit. You could also button it up and try it with straight leg slacks and a belt for a more professional vibe!

This shacket also comes in other length options, a variety with a belt and khaki and cream colors, so make sure to check it out at Amazon and take your pick!

