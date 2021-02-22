Hailey Baldwin Loves Her $295 Earrings — We Found a Similar Pair for $14

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) has evolved into a serious style icon, and we’re obsessed with how she can turn comfy sweats and leggings into a major fashion moment. How does she do it? One of the easiest ways that she loves to jazz up casual looks is by adding amazing jewelry. She’s the queen of subtle bling!

We pay attention to every little detail in the outfits she puts together, and we’ve noticed that she loves wearing a pair of twisted gold hoop earrings to make even the most casual ensemble pop. We adore her hoops, but they cost $295 — which is over budget for many of Us. That’s why we went to Amazon to find an alternative option, and came across these strikingly similar hoops that cost just $14!

Get the ASH’S CHOICE Twisted Hoop Earrings for Women 14K Gold Plated Thick Rope Hoops for $14, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2021, but are subject to change.



The model has been snapped rocking twisted gold hoops in countless Instagram posts and TikToks in recent months, and the look is next-level chic! Chunky gold hoops have been all the rage lately, and we’re feeling this different take on the simple tube pairs that are dominating social media. These hypoallergenic beauties will help you score her style and save serious coins!

While they’re obviously not going to offer the same amenities as her designer pair, they’re surprisingly sophisticated — especially considering the $14 price tag! These earrings are plated with real 14K gold throughout, so they won’t tarnish easily and will stay in shape for a long time. Shoppers can vouch for the high quality of these earrings — they note to not let the low cost dissuade you from making the purchase! These hoops are the definition of ballin’ on a budget — so pick yours up ASAP!

