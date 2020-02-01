This At-Home Facial Can Take 10 Years off Your Face in 30 Minutes

Professional facials cost a lot of money, but there are so many at-home products that can give Us the same upscale results that we expect from high-end spas. Though it might be tempting to save up and splurge on a full-blown salon experience, we’d prefer to avoid shelling out hundreds of dollars on a single treatment.

When it comes to finding a mask that can tackle multiple skin concerns at once, look no further than this Hanacure at-home facial kit. It’s definitely taken the internet by storm in recent years due to its unique hardening process. But despite its strange appearance on the skin, it can yield some undeniably positive results.

Get the The All-In-One Facial Set for $110 from Hanacure!

This facial kit from the South Korean-based skincare brand is inspired by the lotus flower and its ability to re-bloom, the concept of which is applied to their product. This treatment tackles a number of different issues all at once to completely transform the appearance of your skin. Hanacure utilizes their unique CO2 OctoLift technology to remove impurities in the skin and reinvigorate it with new life.

This at-home facial helps diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, hyper-pigmentation, large pores, clogged pores and overall dullness. Basically, the CO2 OctoLift technology reacts with carbon dioxide in the air when you apply the mask. This reaction tightens the skin on all fronts, which creates a crinkly appearance that you probably aren’t used to seeing!

It’s that strange effect which has made this Hanacure facial set such an internet sensation. After witnessing the somewhat offbeat process of using this mask, tons of people immediately posted selfies. Even the Kardashians have shared their experience with the Hanacure mask — and if famous reality TV stars and beauty influencers are indulging in this treatment, then we absolutely want to follow suit!

Using this treatment is as easy as can be. All you have to do is mix the serum vile with the gel solution, combine the two by shaking the cap for about 20 seconds and then apply the mask with Hanacure’s facial brush on your face, neck and on the back of your hands.

You can see the anti-aging results after just one application of this Hanacure treatment. And on the 28 day mark, users on average have seen a 75% reduction in the appearance of their wrinkles. Shoppers say that the “hype is real” and that they “love” how their face feels after using it. One reviewer says their “skin feels smooth, looks hydrated and clear,” and another calls this Hanacure facial set “a little miracle.” Sold!

