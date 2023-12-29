Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

New Year’s Eve is on the horizon, and for many of Us, that means plans galore. Whether or not you enjoy a glass of wine here and there during the year, a champagne toast is usually a staple at any event where the ball drop is being celebrated. That said, drinking alcohol is an easy way to completely throw off your immune system — taking a toll in the most critical time of year. No one wants to head back to the office on January 2 and still feel under the weather — especially when your boss introduces a crucial new project that requires your full dedication!

Luckily, if you still plan to enjoy a few adult beverages responsibly, you can nip any problems in the bud by thinking proactively. If you’ve ever experienced a hangover, you know how debilitating it can feel. Some of Us actually suffer from hangovers even after a single drink — it’s a struggle! With that in mind, we found a slew of different cures that you can either take before or after your event to help you out. Save yourself the stress and try out one of the remedies that shoppers love below!

This Doctor Developed Vitamin

$34.00

According to the brand, these doctor-developed supplements help metabolize alcohol, which in turn promotes liver health and restores vital nutrients. Wake up feeling better than you should! Bonus: shoppers say these capsules taste delicious!

H-PROOF The Anytime You Drink Vitamin for $53

These Water Tablets

$34.00

Don’t feel like swallowing a pill? This pack of hydration tablets is super easy to drink with water. There are a variety of flavors available to suit your preferences, and they will deliver you tons of hydration when you need it most. Shoppers who say they have sensitive stomachs claim these tablets work wonders — whether for a hangover or not. Think of this is a handy hack for the future!

Nuun Sport- Electrolyte Drink Tablets for $34

This Recovery Supplement

$40.00

This is the type of supplement which you can take if you didn’t anticipate a long night out the day before. It’s designed to replenish all of the vital nutrients you need to get you up and running in a matter of hours!

Flyby Recovery Pills for $40

These Hydration Packets

$22.00

When you indulge in one too many cocktails, you’re losing a great deal of hydration which your body needs to feel healthy again! This powder packet is designed to provide an ample amount of water with just one serving, which you can take before or after you’re out celebrating.

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier for $22

This Morning After Cure-All

$13.00

If you’re looking for an all-in-one hangover cure, this may be the best option. It’s actually backed by the FDA and proven to help you relieve the typical symptoms of a hangover, including headache, nausea and dehydration.

Blowfish for Hangovers for $13

This Post-Celebration Vitamin

$31.00

If you know you have a big night or weekend ahead of you, shoppers say this is what you want to have on hand. The supplement is packed with a variety of different nutrients which help your liver detox and evade that awful feeling of dread the morning after!

Purple Tree Celebration Vitamin Pills for $31

This Variety Pack

$22.00

This is another hydration accelerator which can definitely come in handy the night after a huge event. They come in different flavors and may be able to give you the electrolytes you’ll be lacking after ordering a second round of margaritas!

HydroMATE Electrolytes Powder Packets for $22

This Party Relief Pack

$28.00

Shoppers who want to avoid the “Sunday scaries” say this replenishing packet is the remedy! Plus, the tropical flavor is reportedly delicious.

Upside Jelly – Tropical Berry Party Relief & Recovery Herbal Supplement for $28

