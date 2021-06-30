This $13 Ice Roller Is a Summer Essential for Cool, Calm and Toned Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While there are so many things we love about summer, it can also be pretty rough. The scorching sun, the overwhelming humidity, the clogged pores, having to wake up at 4 in the morning to catch your flight…you know. That’s why we recommend keeping this one tool on hand to help deal with all of the above and more.

We’re talking about this mega-popular ice roller, available for under $15 right on Amazon. It’s on Prime in every color too, so you can get fast, free shipping if you’re a member. There is a multitude of potential benefits you could experience by using this ice roller, so let’s dive in!

Get the ESARORA Ice Roller for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

First things first: When you receive this handy little tool in the mail, pop out the roller and stick it in the freezer so it can get icy-cold before use. Then, it’s time to roll — literally. One way to use this roller is to wake both yourself and your skin up in the morning. Massaging it over your face and neck may help promote lymphatic drainage and decrease puffiness.

Using this roller could also help tighten up the look or pores or lessen the redness of an angry pimple. Some even use it to help clear up their sinuses. You could also use it to help relieve tension or pain in your jaw, or to massage your temples or gently glide over your eyes when you have a headache.

Or how about using it to cool down when you’ve spent too much time in the sun? Or what about to calm skin down after waxing, or doing a chemical peel, or exfoliating? You could also use it on top of a sheet mask to help the ingredients absorb more efficiently. In general, rolling out any fine lines and wrinkles may also have an anti-aging effect!

You don’t have to solely use this roller on your face and neck either. Use it on your arms or legs to help relieve any aches or to help tone the skin!

Remember to detach the roller between uses and clean it off with a cotton pad and alcohol. Also remember to check out the color options on Amazon, because there are seven! While we care about the potential benefits the most, we can’t say we hate having some cute color options!

