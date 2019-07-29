The Long-Lasting Insoles With 5,500 Reviews You’ll Want in Every Shoe





We spend a lot of time on our feet. Whether we’re taking a 10 second walk to the restroom, going on a 10 mile run, dancing at a wedding reception or standing behind a cash register for hours at a time, it’s important that every step we take is just that — a step. Not a shooting pain, not a factor of foot fatigue, just a step that we don’t need to think twice about!

That’s why we need the Powerstep Pinnacle Shoe Insoles. Whether we’re dealing with plantar fasciitis, mild to moderate pronation, metatarsal pain, heel and arch discomfort, flat feet, sore and tired feet or we just want to be more comfortable, these insoles may be the relief we’ve been looking for. They already have been for over 5,500 reviewers. That’s long-term relief, too, since their durability and quality are unmatched!

See it: Get the Powerstep Pinnacle Shoe Insoles starting at just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2019, but are subject to change.

Shoppers are feeling instant relief from these insoles in their feet, ankles, knees and hips. Some are even immediately throwing out insoles of their brand new shoes specifically so they can replace them with these Pinnacles. Many say their doctor actually recommended these insoles to them, and those who previously couldn’t take one step without pain are now walking miles each and every day! Could these really be a better option than custom insoles, though? According to shoppers, the answer is most definitely a yes. They’re way more affordable, too!

These Powerstep insoles are made to fit a variety of shoes, from sneakers, to boots, to dress shoes, so we don’t need to be selective about when we want to be comfortable. All the time sounds good to Us! They have a sturdy yet soft EVA foam base and Variable Cushioning Technology, which may provide targeted cushioning for astonishing relief. Want to step it up even more? The Pinnacle Breeze version, which is a spinoff of the original, also has more advanced shock-absorbing cushioning and a ventilated mesh fabric for enhanced airflow. Both are available right on the same Amazon page!

See it: Get the Powerstep Pinnacle Shoe Insoles starting at just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2019, but are subject to change.

These insoles also have semi-rigid arch support with a deep heel cradle to “increase foot support and stability,” therefore claiming to literally help us to walk or run better. It’s that easy, and this may even lead to improved posture. This goes for any arch type, too, from low, to neutral, to high!

These Pinnacle insoles have an anti-microbial top fabric to keep our feet cool and dry, and therefore smelling clean. This may even help to prevent blisters and chafing! This will save us so much time and effort, and when we do want to freshen them up a bit, all we need to do is spot-clean them. Simple!

Ready for life-changing comfort? We know we are. Who wouldn’t be? That’s why these insoles could totally make a great gift, too. They’re unisex, so anyone can enjoy them! What could be better than the gift of pain relief we never thought we’d find?

See it: Get the Powerstep Pinnacle Shoe Insoles starting at just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2019, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from Powerstep here and other insoles available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!