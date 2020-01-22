Jenna Jameson Stays on Her Keto Game With This Popular Tea Brand

Out of all the different diet and eating plans that are out there, keto seems to be one that has consistently remained popular over the past year. And there is truly no bigger advocate for keto than Jenna Jameson. The 45-year-old model and former adult film star famously embarked on a complete body transformation journey (with the help of keto) after giving birth to her daughter, Batel. She documented every step of the way on social media as a means to inspire others, and wound up dropping 80 pounds over the course of nearly two years! There’s no denying just how motivational she is to some followers.

Jameson recently admitted to falling off keto for a bit and revealed that she had gained some of her weight back. This happens to all of Us, and we seriously appreciate her honesty. And now, she’s announced that she’s going to get back on the keto grind and is committed to dropping 30 pounds in 2020!

To help her stay on track, the mom of three relies on the help of Teami. Not too long ago, Jameson took to Instagram and shared that she loves Teami’s superfood greens powder to help her get the nutrients she needs. She said that she feels “amazing” after drinking it, which is what the Teami brand is known for. They offer up a variety of different teas that help you feel energized and assist you in any weight loss journey. Check out a selection of their products and find out how they can help you stay motivated — whether you’re exploring keto or not!

This Energizing Powder Tea

This matcha green tea can give you ample energy without the after-jitters that often happen after consuming coffee. Feeling sluggish might lead to rekindling with bad eating habits, so you can count on this tea for a pick-me-up!

Get the Teami Matcha Green Tea Powder for $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

This all-natural tea can help relieve you from uncomfortable bloating and refresh your body. All you have to do is drink one cup before bed every other day — it works while you sleep!

Get the Teami Colon Cleanse Detox Tea (30 Day Supply) for $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Appetite-Curbing Tea

This tea is designed to help you limit pesky snack cravings, which can often be a huge roadblock when it comes to weight loss. Plus, when you brew one cup you can reuse those leaves throughout the day — up to three times!

Get the Teami Skinny Detox Tea (30 Day Supply) for $28, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

Want to discover more? Check out the entire product range from Teami here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!