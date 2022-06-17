Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sunscreen is important all year round, but in the summer months when you’ll be spending more time outside with fewer layers on, especially on beach or pool days, staying on top of your SPF game is absolutely vital. Not only does it help protect against dangerous skin disease, but it’s one of the number one anti-aging tools you can use!

Just ask any dermatologist or facialist — especially top-level ones like Jennifer Aniston’s. She has a sunscreen recommendation we know we’ll be picking up this summer, and it’s available right on Amazon!

Get the Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

Aniston’s facialist, Shani Darden, recently explained her top summer skincare hacks, and it’s no surprise that sunscreen came first. “Sun exposure is the number one cause of aging so you want to make sure that you’re protecting your skin! All of the things that people complain about like dark spots, loss of elasticity and wrinkles can be prevented by wearing sunscreen and staying out of the sun as much as possible. Whether you’re indoors or outdoors, it’s essential that you’re wearing sunscreen,” she said.

“Find a formula that you love, that works great for your skin type and that you’re going to wear daily. You also want to make sure that you’re reapplying it every two hours. I love Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion with SPF 50 because it’s lightly hydrating yet won’t cause congestion. Whenever I plan to be out at the beach or at the pool all day, I make sure to wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses and to sit underneath an umbrella if possible. I’ve been known to wear a UV Sun Shield Visor, too!”

This lightweight sunscreen boasts no white cast, and it claims to be both water and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes, truly making it great for summer “play” days outside. it doesn’t stop there though! It also contains clean, reef-friendly ingredients that may nourish, protect and calm your skin, including sunflower and rosemary leaf extracts!

Know you’re going to go through a lot of SPF this summer? Amazon has three sizes of this sunscreen available, along with two-packs available of each size, right on the same page. Take your pick and go enjoy the sun!

