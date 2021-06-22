Channel Katie Holmes With This Chic Saddle Bag — Under $20 for Prime Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Listen — it’s time for a new bag. How do we know? Well, that’s just the thing. It’s always time for a new bag, especially when it’s Prime Day and the deals are flowing in non-stop!

In this case, we also have a little celebrity inspiration behind our newest purse pick. The ever-fashionable Katie Holmes recently stepped out in NYC wearing a brown crossbody saddle bag, accenting her white tank, wide blue jeans, white sneakers and high bun. We loved the beautiful shape of the bag and knew it was the perfect time to find a similar one for a great price — and so we did just that!

Get the KKXIU Crossbody Bag (originally $23) for just $18 at Amazon! You save 20%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

Brown saddle bags were actually selling out left and right as we searched Amazon, so we were thrilled to find this one before it started running out of stock too. It was just the right style. It’s made of a brown faux leather and has that classic saddle bag curved bottom and flap like Holmes’ bag. This one also adds on whipstitching for the trim and a tassel detail, which both give Us major heart eyes!

This crossbody bag has minimal golden hardware, adding just a bit of shine, and if you check in back, you’ll find an exterior zip pocket. There’s a zipper underneath the flap as well, leading to the main compartment, helping to keep your belongings safe. You’ll find zip and slip pockets on the walls of the interior too, making storage and organization easy!

Get the KKXIU Crossbody Bag (originally $23) for just $18 at Amazon! You save 20%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This bag is small but mighty. It’s spacious enough for daily essentials like your wallet, phone and keys, plus a few extras, like a lip balm, a compact mirror, a pack of gum or maybe a travel perfume. Whatever you want! We know we have just one goal, and that’s not to let receipts pile up inside. It seems simple, but if you know, you know.

One last thing to note is that this bag is available in multiple other colors and variations. There are actually two other brown versions available with different detailing, plus versions in black, beige, yellow, grey, blue and more. Check them out before Prime Day comes to an end!

Get the KKXIU Crossbody Bag (originally $23) for just $18 at Amazon! You save 20%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more crossbody bags here and don’t forget to check out all of the current incredible deals available at Amazon here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!