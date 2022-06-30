Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As flawless as celebrities may seem, they run into the same problems as the rest of Us when it comes to skincare. If anyone has mastered a proper self-care routine, it’s certainly Kendall Jenner! She’s opened up about her struggles with acne growing up, as well as the trial-and-error process that’s left her skin looking as flawless as it does today.

She has a fairly elaborate step-by-step guide which she once shared in a video with Vogue, but what we immediately noticed was the at-home face mask she utilizes for hydration and glow. The recipe is super simple, but there’s a specific honey she incorporates which may be the key feature at hand!

Get the BEEKEEPER’S NATURALS B.Powered Superfood Honey for $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

The supermodel and reality TV star opened up her face mask recipe, which includes one avocado, oatmeal, a couple drops of lavender essential oil and BEEKEEPER’S NATURALS B.Powered Superfood Honey. This miracle elixir isn’t your average honey in a jar — it’s packed with propolis, royal jelly and bee pollen to provide a slew of additional benefits. Honey is a great sweetener, but it can help soothe the skin when applied topically. Thanks to the additional ingredients derived from the bee hive, you can receive so many more benefits from this supercharged product!

While you can follow Jenner’s face mask recipe to help moisturize your skin and make it appear more radiant, this honey may also improve other aspects of your everyday life. Having a spoonful of this honey when you’re feeling sluggish may bring you back to life without the jitters of caffeine, plus it may even boost your immune system! This honey even reportedly improves your mental clarity, which means less brain fog and more productivity. With all of these amazing benefits, plus Jenner’s backing, this powerful honey may become a staple in our daily routine!

