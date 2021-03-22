This Cropped Cami Looks Exactly Like the 1 Kendall Jenner Wore on YouTube

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve spent a notable amount of time in our lives admiring Kendall Jenner’s fashion. On Instagram, on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, on the runway, in the magazines — wherever we spot her, outfit inspiration usually tends to follow. YouTube videos are no exception!

Kendall recently appeared on little sister Kylie Jenner’s YouTube channel for a “Drunk Get Ready With Me” video, the second installment of the series (Khloé Kardashian appeared in the first). The sisters drank 818 Tequila while applying their makeup for some serious laughs, but we were obviously most drawn to Kendall’s clothes!

Get the SheIn Basic Spaghetti Strap Tube Crop Cami Top in Bright White starting at just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

Jenner showed up for the video wearing a white cropped cami under a white button-up top and silky black pants, accessorizing with layered necklaces. As the video went on, however, she ended up removing the overshirt so we could fully see her cute crop top. So simple, and yet its perfectly placed and shaped details made it such a standout. We took to Amazon, and after some searching and scrolling, we ended up finding one that looks nearly identical!

Like Jenner’s, this top is a cropped tube top style, like a slightly long bandeau bra — but with skinny straps reaching over each shoulder, down to the middle of the back. Dead ringer! We also love this top because it’s made of cotton with a kiss of spandex for comfy stretch.

While the Bright White or White versions of this top are the way to go for most directly channeling Jenner, there are actually over 20 color options! You could go with a neon green, a pretty pink, a neutral khaki, a bold red or a classic black. Make sure to check out the choices and grab your faves before they sell out!

Once you have this top in your arsenal, so many outfit possibilities open up. Jenner already gave you one example to recreate, but feel free to also keep things light for warm weather by pairing it with denim shorts. You could also dress it up by wearing it with a high-rise satin skirt or go casual and cute with a plaid mini skirt. It obviously goes with just about everything, so we know you won’t have any trouble coming up with photo-worthy looks!

