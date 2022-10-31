This Powerful Hair Mask Is Like a Botox Treatment for Your Strands

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many seek out Botox treatments to improve the appearance of wrinkles on their faces, but what does one do about strands that need a boost? A great hair mask can seriously transform the way your locks look and feel! We’re always looking for the latest and the greatest masks to try so our hair consistently looks on point, and we just found an option that may provide the same results Botox brings to other areas!

Okay, a product called the Hair Botox Treatment may seem unconventional, but according to reviewers, it practically feels like a professional treatment for your strands. It’s designed to help stressed-out hair relax, which is especially helpful if you deal with frizziness or have been using color treatments for years. Who doesn’t fall into one of these categories?

This mask is made by the brand KERAZON, which may not be as well-known as other luxe labels out there, but we’re all about hidden gems! It’s formulated without any harmful ingredients, which is a plus for Us. Many products start strong and end up reverting our locks to their original damaged state. No thanks! You can use the mask after shampooing every other week to towel-dried hair, and leave it on for a maximum of 40 minutes. The time you spend with the mask on depends on your hair type, so make sure to read the instructions to figure out what’s best for your personal process.

After you let your hair soak up the product, rinse it out — and then let your locks dry. You can then use a flat iron to smooth out your hair to add some shine, and you’re all set! Reviewers say this mask has been a complete lifesaver, and proudly proclaim it’s worth every single penny. This could be the mask we’ve been missing — and if you’re up for testing out a new product that may make your hair look fresh and healthy, it’s officially time to get onboard!

