Shop Kim Kardashian’s Revolve Style Edit Before Everything Sells Out

It’s here! Kim Kardashian‘s first ever style edit with Revolve has officially launched — and to no one’s surprise, pieces are already selling fast!

When asked about the vibe of her picks, here’s what Kardashian had to say: “Simple, sexy — I didn’t really do a lot of color because I wanted my picks to be classic pieces that everyone would look good in and everyone would find easy to put together, and things that are easy to put together with other outfits. So, some of these really cute tops that I picked, you can wear it with jeans, or you can wear it with leather pants or a skirt. I made sure that everything was just really versatile.”

Ready to get shopping? Scroll down to see five picks we love from her edit that are still available to buy — for now!

This Faux-Leather Dress

Faux-leather everything! This mini dress has shoppers “obsessed” with its trendy, confidence-boosting fit. The ruching is just so flattering!

Get the Nookie Rhea Faux Leather Mini Dress for $259 at Revolve!

This Lettuce-Edge Top

It’s not a shock to see a Kardashian supporting her sisters! This top comes from Khloe Kardashian‘s Good American line, made with organic cotton and boasting an inclusive size range!

Get the Good American Lettuce Edge Cropped Mock Long Sleeve for $65 at Revolve!

This Bra Top

Turn every head on your next night out with this leather-blend bra top, made with underwire cups and featuring a zip back. Rock this eye-catching top with a short skirt or even a pair of high-waisted jeans!

Get the Lamarque Yara Top for $195 at Revolve!

These Denim Shorts

These bestsellers are proving that you don’t necessarily need to go super short to rock cute denim in warm weather. We love how these shorts have a roomier design — and we’ll always be a fan of frayed cuffs!

Get the Moussy Vintage Altadena Shorts for $265 at Revolve!

This Mesh Skirt

We could totally see Kim wearing a skirt like this! The mesh is actually made of aluminum giving it a metallic shimmer with a lining underneath. Don’t worry though — it’s still stretchy. There’s a smocked waistband in back!

Get the Poster Girl The Dawn Skirt for $510 at Revolve!

Looking for more? Shop the rest of the edit here!

