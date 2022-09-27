Your New Favorite Fall Cardigan Is on Sale at Target

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What do we look for when shopping for fall cardigans? We have somewhat of an unofficial checklist in our minds. It definitely needs to be warm, and we obviously go for soft over itchy. Little features like pockets are always appreciated, and something easy to care for is great too.

We wouldn’t forget about style though! A perfect fall cardigan needs to look the part, evoking the best parts of the season through its colors, patterns and more. Okay, and if we could add one more thing… a sale price would be nice. And free shipping! You know, just while we’re spitting out ideas.

Get the Knox Rose Open Front Cardigan (originally $45) for just $40 at Target! Free shipping!

Before you run to an actual Target store, note that this cardigan is only on sale when you buy it online! And with fast, free shipping to the 48 contiguous United States, there’s no need to make any unnecessary trips. We’re sure a Target run is in your near future anyway!

This cardigan is made of a heavyweight jacquard knit, so it’s warm, thick and super soft. As a bonus, it’s also made with 50% recycled polyester to keep things eco-friendly — always a plus for sustainable shoppers! We obviously were first drawn in by that beautiful striped pattern though. The rust, navy and beige shades make for a beautiful combo that flawlessly suits the season!

This cardigan also has a totally open front with no buttons, long sleeves with neat cuffs and a longline fit, hitting most people around the knee. There are functional patch pockets in front too, which obviously made Us wildly happy!

Get the Knox Rose Open Front Cardigan (originally $45) for just $40 at Target!

This Knox Rose cardigan, which is machine-washable, by the way, comes in sizes XS to 4X, though reviewers say it’s oversized enough that you could even consider sizing down, especially if you’re between sizes. The comfortable, casual fit leaves room for whatever top you decide to wear underneath too!

You don’t necessarily have to go with a top though. While this cardigan clearly goes well with a white tee and jeans, it can also go fancier with a dress and heels. Basically any outfit you can think of is going to work. Baggy overalls and lug-sole boots — with this cardigan on top? Yup. A mini slip dress with thigh-high boots? You bet. This is going to be a go-to piece, for sure!

Get the Knox Rose Open Front Cardigan (originally $45) for just $40 at Target! Free shipping!

