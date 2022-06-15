Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love to see brands take action for Pride Month. We’re not talking about simply changing their profile photos to have rainbow color schemes. We’re talking about brands who partner with LGBTQ+ creators and donate to amazing organizations to show their support!

Kopari is one of those brands. We already rely on Kopari’s clean skincare to keep our complexions smooth and glowing, so you know we’re going to be all about it when the brand releases an exclusive set for Pride Month — especially with one of our favorite content creators!

Kopari partnered with Matt, a.k.a. @DirtyBoysGetClean, to curate this limited-edition set. We’ve been following Matt on Instagram for years, so this collab was a dream come true! The best part? 100% of the net proceeds from this set, only available in June, will be donated to the Audre Lorde Project, a community organizing center for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Two-Spirit, Trans and Gender Non Conforming (LGBTSTGNC) People of Color Communities!

This set contains three skincare products. As longtime followers of Matt, it’s no surprise to see that his curated set contains a sunscreen. Kopari’s Antioxidant Face Shield 100% Mineral SPF 30 is lightweight, dewy and excellent for sensitive skin types. It even contains hyaluronic acid and triple-powered antioxidants to nourish the skin while it protects you from damaging UV rays!

Second in this set is the Starry Eye Balm, which is packed with hyaluronic acid and caffeine to de-puff, illuminate and refresh, both under your eyes and underneath your brow bone. This silky formula even features light-refracting minerals for a radiant appearance, hence the “starry” name!

Last in this set is a must-have product for day and night: a lip balm! Kopari’s Coconut Moisturizing Lip Glossy is summery, shiny and non-sticky. It’s made with shea butter and coconut oil to keep lips from becoming chapped so they’re smooth, soothed and supple, year round!

With these three products in your beauty arsenal, soft, clear and healthy skin is going to be your summer 2022 vibe. And don’t forget about fall, winter, spring and every year after that! If you’re going to stock up on any skincare, we highly recommend this set — not only for the skincare aspects, but because your money will go toward a good cause!

Get the Face the Day Skincare Set ($80 value) for just $72 at Kopari with free shipping! Only available in June 2022!

