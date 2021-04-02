Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The start of summer is always incredibly exciting, but there’s one thing that bothers many of Us: how pale we are at the beginning! It can take a few weeks of safe sunbathing to get our natural tan back, and quite frankly, we appreciate appearing sun-kissed as soon as the weather warms up. Do you agree? We thought so!

Sure, we can use self tanners for our body — but we rely on bronzer to bring the glow back to our face. Currently, we’re obsessed with this incredible powder bronzer from Kosas! It can create the most natural looking glow that almost looks like an Instagram filter come to life. Dreamy!

This bronzer is a clean beauty product, which is standard for everything Kosas releases. This means that their products are designed to nourish your skin while enhancing your natural beauty, and this bronzer is no exception. Its formula is packed with shea butter and meadowfoam oil which moisturize, soften and soothe the skin. It’s strange to think that a powder product could actually have moisturizing properties, but shoppers swear that this bronzer is as smooth as butter!

You can pick up the bronzer in three different shades — soft bronze, golden bronze and warm dark bronze. It’s likely easy to figure out which color works for your skin tone, but if you’re in-between shades, you can certainly try mixing two of the hues!

The bronzer itself has a light shimmer that acts as a highlighter of sorts. That’s what we think helps to create the ethereal glow which can make you look like a real-life Instagram filter. This isn’t the type of bronzer that you would use as a contour — it’s intended to warm up your face and enhance your features, creating the illusion that you’ve just returned from a casual beach vacation.

After foundation, take a large, fluffy brush and dust this bronzer where the sun would naturally hit the face: the forehead, cheeks, chin and a drop on the nose for good measure. This bronzer is your ticket to looking like a sun goddess in a matter of seconds, which means we’ve officially found the cure for pesky pre-summer paleness!

