How to Channel Kristin Cavallari’s Off-the-Shoulder Look Using StyleSnap

One of the most versatile pieces out there is an off-the-shoulder top. We know it’s not really viewed that way, but when you take the time to consider all of the different ways it can be worn, all of the different types of styles it can represent and all of the occasions you can wear it to, your mind will open up to all of the possibilities!

For a little fashion inspiration, we undoubtedly always look to Kristin Cavallari. Just the other day she wore her own black, off-the-shoulder top on her Instagram Story, accessorizing with her signature golden jewelry from her line, Uncommon James. Her hair was pulled back and the simple yet chic look was everything!

Get the Fuinloth Off Shoulder Top for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

Of course, when we looked up Cavallari’s Beau Souci top, it was sold out on multiple sites — even pre-worn. Even when it’s in stock, it can cost almost $250. The concept is minimal enough, however, that we knew we could get the same type of look and vibe if we looked elsewhere. We went straight to Amazon, and we came back with this Fuinloth top!

When you spot a celebrity wearing a piece you’re crushing on but you either can’t find it anywhere or it’s way too expensive, Amazon StyleSnap is often the answer. It’s a shopping tool that lets you upload any photo or screenshot featuring a piece (or pieces) you love and then does a nearly instant digital search to find similar pieces for you. Every piece is available to buy on Amazon, and you’ll probably find a ton of affordable options. Sometimes you might even find the exact piece!

This top also comes in black, though it’s also available in nine other colors, including a striped version. It’s fitted but very stretchy and comfortable. You can let both sleeves fall off the shoulders, or you can just pull one down, or you can even pull both up more for a wide boat neckline look.

Some shoppers bought this top to embrace their inner Olivia Newton-John at the end of Grease or to create a retro outfit with a flared, tea-length skirt, but as Cavallari demonstrated, this style can be 100% modern too. Wear it casually with jeans or denim shorts and sneakers or dress it up with an asymmetrical satin skirt and block heels. Whatever you try, just prepare to have a new favorite outfit!

