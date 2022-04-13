Channel Kristin Cavallari and Pick Up Cargo Pants to Style This Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who knew that army-inspired cargo pants would stand the test of time and look chic in 2022? Kristin Cavallari just schooled Us on how to perfectly style a pair to make them look absolutely incredible. She recently snapped a pic of one of her latest #OOTD looks — and we instantly fell in love.

Inspired by her ensemble’s standout army green bottoms, we desperately wanted to get our hands on our own pair. They’re absolutely ideal for the warmer months, and we were hopeful that we would strike gold in our search. Just as we thought, we scored a pair of pants that look almost identical — and they’re under $40 on Amazon!

Get the DRESSMECB Women’s High Waisted Cargo Jogger Pants for prices starting at $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

The key features we wanted to seek out in our version of the pants were a high waist, jogger-like silhouette and traditional army green shade. We were lucky to have all three of those check boxes squared away with these pants from DRESSMECB! The baggier fit in the pant leg is an absolute dream, and combined with the fitted waist, these pants could be seriously slimming for so many different body types. If you’re not too enamored with the green hue but dig the vibe of these pants, they’re available in a slew of other shades for you to choose from!

Cavallari opted to rock her pants with a white bustier crop top and some brown strappy heels — and we love how she combined elevated, casual pieces to create a fun, fresh and modern outfit! You can do the same, but there are tons of other ways to make these pants shine. Wear them with a bodysuit, tuck a flowy blouse in or go for a band tee if you’re feeling relaxed. Plus, if you want more army green pant options to scope out, we also adore this bestselling pair, these fitted cargo pants and this knit pair!

