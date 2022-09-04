13 of the Best Labor Day Home Deals — Save Over $1,000

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
We truly feel like Labor Day is an under-appreciated holiday. Not only do most people get the day off, but the sales are always off the chain! It’s such a great day to go shopping, especially if you’re considering grabbing some new furniture, decor and more for your home.
We’ve rounded up 13 of the best Labor Day home deals for 2022 below. Check them out and get shopping!
Best Bedding: Eucalypso
- Save up to 15% on high-quality bedding sitewide with code LABOR from August 1-7!
Best Cooling Mattresses: Molecule
- Save up to 30% on cooling mattresses, toppers, sheets, pillows and comforters sitewide with code LABORDAY from August 29 to September 11!
Best Frequency Therapy Device: Somavedic
- Save 15% sitewide with code LABOR15 from September 2-6!
Best Mattress for Two Sleepers: Tuft & Needle
- Save up to $600 on the Mint Mattress, plus save up to 20% on more sleep favorites!
Best Hybrid Mattresses: Leesa
- Save up to $700 and get two free pillows ($120 value) — plus 10% off all bedding!
Best Candles: Birthdate Co.
- Buy one, get one 50% off sitewide with code BirthdateBOGO from August 31 to September 5!
Best Home and Apartment Furniture: Apt2B
- Take up to 15% off sitewide, 20% off orders $2,999+, 25% off orders $3,999+ and 30% off orders $5,499+. Offer valid August 25 to September 7!
Best Custom Furniture: Burrow
Use code LDW22 to nab the following deals from August 16 to September 15:
- 10% off up to $1,599
- $225 off $1,600+
- $300 off $2,000+
- $375 off $2,500+
- $500 off $3,000+
- $700 off $4,000+
- $1,000 off $5,000+
Best Cookware: Our Place
- Take 25% off sitewide (excluding the Wave Trivet and gift cards) from August 25 to September 7!
Best Sofas and Sectionals: Albany Park
- Take 15% off sofas and sectionals with code LDAY15 from August 29 to September 7!
Best Smart Gardens: Click and Grow
- Take 25% off Smart Gardens and plant pod bundles with code SCIENCE25 from August 22 to September 4!
Best Modern Furniture: Edloe Finch
- Take 10% off sitewide with code LDAY10 or 12% off orders over $1,000 with code LDAY12 from August 29 to September 7!
Best Luxury Mattresses: Saatva
- Buy more, save more! Take up to $500 off!
